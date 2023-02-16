Roku (ROKU) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported total net revenue of $867.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, relatively flat compared to the same period a year ago.
The company reported a net loss of $237.1 million, or $1.70 per share, compared to net income of $23.6 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.
For the first quarter of 2023, the company expects total revenue of $700 million and a net loss of $205 million.
Prior performance
