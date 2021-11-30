Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology
Salesforce (CRM) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $6.86 billion. Revenue grew 26% in constant currency.
GAAP net income was $468 million, or $0.47 per share, compared to $1.08 billion, or $1.15 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $1.27.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects revenue of $7.22-7.23 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.72-0.73.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stock research summary | Q3 2021
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) beat analyst expectations for the quarter Q3 2021.The market research report covers key aspects about the firm including company profile, financial highlights and key
What the future holds for HP (HPQ), after impressive 2021 performance
Near-term prospects of the information technology industry look mixed, with challenges like chip shortage and supply chain issues undermining the benefits of high demand and widespread technology adoption. PC maker
Under Armour (UAA) remains cautiously confident of its ‘battle tested’ biz model
Like most apparel and lifestyle companies, Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) experienced a slowdown in the early phase of the pandemic, with supply chain bottlenecks and production disruption weighing on