Salesforce (CRM) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $6.86 billion. Revenue grew 26% in constant currency.

GAAP net income was $468 million, or $0.47 per share, compared to $1.08 billion, or $1.15 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $1.27.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects revenue of $7.22-7.23 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.72-0.73.  

