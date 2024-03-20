Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Micron (MU) swings to profit in Q2 2024 on strong revenue growth
Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) on Wednesday reported a profit for the second quarter of 2024, on an adjusted basis, compared to a loss last year. Revenues were up 58%.
Excluding special items, the company reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the February quarter, compared to a loss of $1.91 per share in the year-ago quarter. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $793 million or $0.71 per share in Q2, vs. a loss of $2.31 billion or $2.12 per share in the same period of 2023.
Total revenues were $5.82 billion in the second quarter year, compared to $3.69 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.
