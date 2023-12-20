Categories LATEST
Micron Q1 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), a leading provider of memory and storage solutions, will be reporting its first-quarter 2024 earnings today at 4:00 p.m. ET, after reporting losses every quarter in fiscal 2023.
Listen to Micron’s Q1 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
The bottom line is unlikely to come out of the negative territory this time – analysts forecast a loss of $0.97 per share for Q1, compared to a loss of $0.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for Q1 revenue is $4.64 billion. Meanwhile, the company’s management is looking for a loss of around $1.07 per share for the November quarter, on revenues of $4.40 billion.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, adjusted loss per share narrowed to $1.07 from $1.45 a year earlier. Fourth-quarter revenues fell a dismal 40% annually to $4.01 billion as all four operating segments suffered double-digit declines.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
General Mills (GIS) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 2% to $5.1 billion versus the same period a year ago. Organic net sales
FDX Earnings: FedEx Q2 2024 adj. earnings miss estimates; revenues down 3%
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) on Tuesday reported higher earnings, excluding special items, for the second quarter of 2024. The bottom line, however, missed analysts' expectations. Q2 profit, adjusted for one-off
Here’s why there is significant optimism around Meta Platforms (META)
Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) gained over 1% on Tuesday. The stock has jumped 191% this year. The social media giant delivered revenue and earnings growth during its