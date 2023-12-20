Micron Q1 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), a leading provider of memory and storage solutions, will be reporting its first-quarter 2024 earnings today at 4:00 p.m. ET, after reporting losses every quarter in fiscal 2023.

The bottom line is unlikely to come out of the negative territory this time – analysts forecast a loss of $0.97 per share for Q1, compared to a loss of $0.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for Q1 revenue is $4.64 billion. Meanwhile, the company’s management is looking for a loss of around $1.07 per share for the November quarter, on revenues of $4.40 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, adjusted loss per share narrowed to $1.07 from $1.45 a year earlier. Fourth-quarter revenues fell a dismal 40% annually to $4.01 billion as all four operating segments suffered double-digit declines.