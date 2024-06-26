Micron (MU) Q3 2024 profit exceeds expectations; revenue up 82%

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported a sharp increase in revenues for the third quarter of 2024, and the chipmaker turned to a profit from a loss last year. The results also surpassed Wall Street’s projections.

Micron reported an adjusted profit of $0.62 per share for the May quarter, compared to a loss of $1.43 per share in the year-ago quarter. Earnings also topped expectations. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $332 million or $0.30 per share in Q3, compared to a loss of $1.90 billion or $1.73 per share in the corresponding period of 2023.

Third-quarter revenues increased sharply to $6.81 billion from $3.75 billion in the prior year quarter and came in above analysts’ consensus estimates.

Prior Performance