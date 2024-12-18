MU Earnings: Highlights of Micron’s Q1 2025 report

Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Wednesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting an increase in revenues.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.79 per share for the first quarter, compared to a loss of $0.95 per share in the year-ago period. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $1.87 billion or $1.67 per share in Q1, compared to a loss of $1.23 billion or $1.12 per share in the prior-year quarter.

First-quarter revenues came in at $8.71 billion, compared to $4.73 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

