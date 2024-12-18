MU Earnings: Highlights of Micron’s Q1 2025 report

Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Wednesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting an increase in revenues.
The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.79 per share for the first quarter, compared to a loss of $0.95 per share in the year-ago period. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $1.87 billion or $1.67 per share in Q1, compared to a loss of $1.23 billion or $1.12 per share in the prior-year quarter.
First-quarter revenues came in at $8.71 billion, compared to $4.73 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
GIS Earnings: All you need to know about General Mills’ Q2 2025 earnings results
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales increased 2% year-over-year to $5.2 billion. Organic sales were up 1%. Net earnings attributable to
Earnings Preview: Accenture (ACN) likely had a strong start to fiscal 2025
For Accenture plc. (NYSE: ACN), 2024 was a fruitful year marked by positive financial performance. The professional service firm effectively navigated a challenging market environment leveraging its agile business model
Signet Jewelers (SIG): Fashion remains a strong point for the jewelery retailer
Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) were down over 3% on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 12% over the past three months. The company faced challenges in the third