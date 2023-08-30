Categories LATEST
Salesforce Q2 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Customer relationship management platform Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) will be reporting results for its latest quarter today after the regular trading hours.
Listen to Salesforce’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
The consensus estimate for July-quarter performance is positive – experts are looking for earnings of $1.75 per share, which is up 47% year-over-year. On average, analysts estimate revenues of $7.87 billion for the second quarter of 2024, up 2%.
In the first quarter, the tech firm’s adjusted profit increased to $1.69 per share from $0.98 per share in the same period last year. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $199 million or $0.20 per share in Q1, compared to $28 million or $0.03 per share in the corresponding period of 2023.
First-quarter revenues advanced 11% year-over-year to $8.25 billion, with all key operating segments registering growth.
