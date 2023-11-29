Categories LATEST
Salesforce Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) will be reporting third-quarter 2024 financial results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Salesforce’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Analysts’ consensus earnings forecast is $2.06 per share for Q3, vs. $1.40 per share in the third quarter of 2023. It is estimated that third-quarter revenues rose year-over-year to $8.72 billion. Salesforce executives are looking for October-quarter revenues in the range of $8.70 billion to $8.72 billion, and adjusted earnings per share between $2.05 and $2.06.
In the second quarter, all divisions — Sales, Service, Data, Platform, and Marketing — grew in double digits. As a result, total revenue jumped 11% year-over-year to $8.60 billion. Adjusted earnings surged 78% to $2.12 per share, and unadjusted profit more than doubled to $1.28 per share.
