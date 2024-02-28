Categories LATEST
Salesforce Q4 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) will be reporting fourth-quarter 2024 financial results today after the closing bell.
Market watchers are looking for adjusted earnings of $2.26 per share for the January quarter, which represents a 35% year-over-year increase. Q4 revenues are expected to grow to $9.22 billion from $8.38 billion in the prior-year quarter.
In the third quarter, adjusted net income increased to $2.11 per share from $1.40 per share in the prior year period. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $1.22 billion or $1.25 per share for Q3, compared to $210 million or $0.21 per share in the corresponding period of 2023. Revenues grew 11% year-over-year to $8.72 billion in the October quarter.
