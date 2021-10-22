Seagate Technology beats Q1 earnings estimate: Infographic

Seagate Technology (NYSE: ALK) reported first-quarter 2022 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The company reported Q1 revenue of $3.12 billion, up 35% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $2.35 per share was also well above the target that analysts had anticipated.

STX shares rose 4% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 36% since the beginning of this year.

