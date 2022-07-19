Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: Lockheed Martin (LMT) Q2 2022 earnings, revenue decline
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday said its sales decreased 9% in the second quarter of 2022, resulting in a marked drop in net profit. The results also missed the consensus estimates.
Reflecting the impact of pandemic-related business disruption and macroeconomic headwinds, Lockheed Martin’s net sales dropped 9% from last year to $15.4 billion in the June quarter. The number also came in below the consensus estimate.
Consequently, net income dropped to $309 billion or $1.16 per share from $1.8 billion or $6.52 per share in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted profit, excluding special items, was $6.32 per share, compared to $6.42 per share last year. The bottom line fell short of expectations.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Lockheed Martin’s Q2 2022 results
Lockheed Martin’s shares declined early Tuesday following the earnings announcement, after closing the previous session lower.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Hasbro (HAS) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net revenues inched up by 1% to $1.33 billion compared to the same period a year ago. On a GAAP
Infographic: How Halliburton (HAL) performed in Q2 2022
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue increased to $5 billion from $3.7 billion in the same period a year ago. Net income attributable
Earnings: IBM Q2 profit beats estimates; revenue up 9%
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) said its second-quarter 2022 revenues increased 9%. The results also surpassed experts’ predictions. Reflecting the strong performance of the key business segments, the company's