SentinelOne (S) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) reported total revenue of $198.9 million for the second quarter of 2025, up 33% year-over-year.

GAAP net loss amounted to $69.2 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $89.5 million, or $0.31 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS totaled $0.01.

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased 32% to $806 million. Customers with ARR of $100,000 or more stood at 1,233 as of July 31, 2024, reflecting an increase of 24% YoY.

For the third quarter of 2025, the company expects revenue of $209.5 million. For the full year of 2025, revenue is projected to be $815 million.