Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
SentinelOne (S) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) reported total revenue of $198.9 million for the second quarter of 2025, up 33% year-over-year.
GAAP net loss amounted to $69.2 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $89.5 million, or $0.31 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS totaled $0.01.
Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased 32% to $806 million. Customers with ARR of $100,000 or more stood at 1,233 as of July 31, 2024, reflecting an increase of 24% YoY.
For the third quarter of 2025, the company expects revenue of $209.5 million. For the full year of 2025, revenue is projected to be $815 million.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) performed in Q2 2024
Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 4.2% year-over-year to $3.5 billion. Comparable sales fell 5.1%. Net income was $66 million, or
SJM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from J.M. Smucker’s Q1 2025 financial results
The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales increased 18% year-over-year to $2.13 billion. Comparable sales increased 1%. Net income rose 1%
Everything you need to know about Zenas BioPharma’s IPO
Zenas BioPharma, Inc. is among the latest healthcare companies to jump on the IPO bandwagon, filing its prospectus even as the market experiences significantly higher activity than in 2023. It