SFIX Earnings: Stitch Fix Q1 2025 loss narrows; revenue drops 13%
Personal styling company Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) has reported a narrower net loss for the first quarter of 2025. Revenues declined 13%.
First-quarter net loss was $6.26 million or $0.05 per share, compared to a loss of $35.5 million or $0.30 per share in the same period of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA increased 56% year-over-year to $13.5 million during the three months.
Revenues decreased to $318.8 million in the October quarter from $364.8 million in the prior year quarter. The company had around 2.4 million active clients at the end of the quarter.
Prior Performance
