Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Bradley Shaw — Executive Chair & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Happy New Year, and thanks for joining us to discuss our Q1 results.

With me today are members of our senior management team, including our President, Paul McAleese; our Chief Financial & Corporate Development Officer, Trevor English.

Considering the environment and ongoing impacts from COVID-19, we continue to have most of our employees work from the safety of their homes. Our networks continue to deliver exceptional service for our customers as data usage and voice traffic on our wireline and wireless networks remain significantly above pre-COVID levels. Our retail locations have remained open, albeit at a reduced capacity. And we have ensured that we meet or exceed the safety requirements in the various provinces that we operate in. To better serve our customers, we have also made significant progress with respect to our wireless digital fulfillment capabilities, and we continue to encourage and support self-install and self-help service options for our wireline customers.

Despite the ongoing impacts from the pandemic, fiscal 2021 is off to a great start as our strategy to scale our wireless business and deliver profitable wireline results set new records in this quarter. Consumers are embracing the launch of Shaw Mobile and the value proposition of our offerings. Demand for our bundled wireless service has significantly exceeded our expectations, resulting in over 100,000 new wireless customers in the quarter. And our broadband service just keeps getting better. In November, we launched our fastest [Indecipherable] yet with Fiber+ Gig 1.5 gigabits, more than doubling the top of the [Indecipherable] speed less than a year ago.

Our focus with Shaw Mobile is to bundle affordable wireless services with our high-quality, high lifetime value Fiber+ Internet relationships in this environment as existing Internet customers realize tremendous value by adding Shaw Mobile through their connectivity services, often with multiple lines in the household. While the Q1 net loss of 15,000 Internet customers is not yet where we need to be, new customers are increasingly choosing faster Internet tiers, and base migrations to our Fiber+ Gig Internet plans are accelerating as customers embrace our connectivity bundle, which of course includes Shaw Mobile. This activity reinforces our status as the leader in gig speed Internet across our footprint and is driving overall improved customer profitability, including higher Internet ARPU and reduced churn.

I am confident that our bundling initiatives provides a great value proposition for new customers and over time will drive Internet subscriber growth. But I’m equally pleased with the trends in improved profitability that we have seen in the early days of bundling mobility with our existing wireline customers. This positive momentum within our operations and stable business performance combined with efficient cost management across the entire organization led to strong financial results, including our Wireline operating margin exceeding 50% and free cash flow growth of 23% in the quarter.

For almost a year, we have been successfully managing through the impacts of COVID, including slower Wireless subscriber activity in the second half of fiscal 2020. However, our focus on the execution has remained strong, and there was a tremendous amount of work in the background to launch Shaw Mobile and expand our retail network and distribution capabilities in this challenging environment. As our first quarter results have highlighted, the success of our connectivity bundle has us firmly on track to continue scaling our wireless business and delivering consolidated growth.

I will now turn it over to Trevor to review the financials in more detail. Trevor?

Trevor English — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Corporate Development Officer

Thank you, Brad, and Happy New Year, everyone, and good morning.

Our consolidated financial performance in the quarter includes adjusted EBITDA growth of 3.2% over the prior year and reflects our strategy and focus on profitable customer interactions. Touching briefly on segmented results, wireline revenue declined approximately 1%. However, adjusted EBITDA increased almost 3%, resulting in a strong operating margin that exceeded 50% in the quarter. As we continue to enhance our Internet product, whether that is through the introduction of faster speeds or broader distribution and focus on bundling Internet with Shaw Mobile, customer profitability has improved. In addition to this positive momentum, we continue to closely manage our costs. The reduction in opex is primarily — primarily due to lower volume related and employee costs as we’re benefiting from the full run rate savings from VDP and reduced headcount, and overall sales activity remains muted within our Wireline division. The quarter also includes less advertising and sponsorship costs as events such as the Shaw Charity Classic were unfortunately canceled this year as well as lower travel and other discretionary costs.

In Wireless, service revenue grew approximately 10% to CAD215 million and adjusted EBITDA increased approximately 6% over the prior year as we continue to scale and make the appropriate growth-orientated investments within our Wireline — wireless business. Q1 included additional investments to support our record Wireless growth such as expanded retail, improved digital capabilities, including direct fulfillment for new customers and other volume-related costs. The overwhelming success we have seen with Shaw Mobile is impacted — is impacting reported Wireless results, including ARPU, which declined 1.3% in the quarter due to lower wireless revenue from Shaw Mobile additions. However, our strategy to bundle Shaw Mobile with our Internet service is working, benefiting our Consumer division and contributing to strong consolidated results.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA growth, combined with lower planned capital investments within our Wireline segment, resulted in — in free cash flow of CAD225 million, and we are on track to deliver our free cash flow commitment of approximately CAD800 million in F ’21.

With the underlying strength of our business, significant cash balance through expected growth in free cash flow this year, we’ve been active with our NCIB program since November 2 following the approval by our Board and the TSX to repurchase up to 5% of our outstanding Class B shares. In two months since commencement of the program, we have repurchased and canceled approximately 6.5 million shares at a cost of approximately CAD150 million.

Considering our solid Q1 operating and financial performance, including record wireless additions, free cash flow growth, ample liquidity and a strong balance sheet, we are on track to meet our commitments for fiscal 2021, including returning substantial capital to our shareholders through our dividend payments and our NCIB program.

I will now turn it back to Brad for closing remarks.

Bradley Shaw — Executive Chair & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Trevor.

Since our entry into the wireless business, our strategy has been focused on scaling our wireless subscriber base and improving the overall customer experience. Throughout this period, we have made significant investments that have enabled us to be innovative and disruptive while providing tremendous value for Canadians, particularly as we continue to face uncertainties from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We have demonstrated our flexible and nimble approach with our go-to-market strategies and strong execution. Connectivity matters more than ever, and our Shaw Mobile bundling strategy is a powerful combination of high quality, affordable wireless services with our robust Fiber+ Internet offering, which is clearly resonating with western Canadians.

