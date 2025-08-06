Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
SHOP Earnings: Shopify Q2 FY25 profit rises on higher revenues
E-commerce company Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) on Wednesday reported an increase in revenue and net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. There was a sharp increase in gross merchandise value.
June-quarter revenues climbed 31% year-over-year to $2.68 billion, as sales at the Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions segments grew sharply.
The company reported net income of $906 million or $0.69 per share for the second quarter, compared to $171 million or $0.13 in the prior-year period. At $87.8 billion, gross merchandise value was up 31% year-over-year.
Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify, said, “The investments we’re making now will fuel our next chapter. At Shopify, innovation never stops. No matter how good the numbers look, there’s always a new frontier in commerce—and we’ll continue to lead the way.”
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
UBER Earnings: Uber Technologies reports higher Q2 revenue and profit
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) on Wednesday reported an increase in revenues and net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The ride-hailing company also provided guidance for the
Key highlights from Snap’s (SNAP) Q2 2025 earnings results
Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results. Revenue was $1.34 billion, up 9% year-over-year. Net loss was $263 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to $249
AMD Q2 2025 adj. earnings drop, despite strong revenue growth
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, when its revenues increased sharply year-over-year. The top line also exceeded