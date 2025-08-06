SHOP Earnings: Shopify Q2 FY25 profit rises on higher revenues

E-commerce company Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) on Wednesday reported an increase in revenue and net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. There was a sharp increase in gross merchandise value.

June-quarter revenues climbed 31% year-over-year to $2.68 billion, as sales at the Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions segments grew sharply.

The company reported net income of $906 million or $0.69 per share for the second quarter, compared to $171 million or $0.13 in the prior-year period. At $87.8 billion, gross merchandise value was up 31% year-over-year.

Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify, said, “The investments we’re making now will fuel our next chapter. At Shopify, innovation never stops. No matter how good the numbers look, there’s always a new frontier in commerce—and we’ll continue to lead the way.”

Prior Performance