Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Christopher S. Ripley — President & Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, everyone. Looking back on 2020, it certainly was a year that will stand out for a number of reasons. Of course, top of mind is the pandemic and its impact on people’s lives, the economy and businesses. We saw just how resilient our company could be and how well our employees could respond and adapt to different — a different way of doing business.

The media industry and Sinclair faced and continue to face many disruptions in core advertising, distribution revenues and live sporting events. However, built-in hedges to shorten professional sports seasons as well as record political revenues helped to offset some of the declines brought about by the pandemic.

The strong demand from political advertisers validates the importance of the TV medium in effectively reaching mass audiences, and we learned as an organization how to dial back costs while retaining productivity and efficiency despite less than ideal working conditions and 60% of our workforce working remotely.

A special thank you to those employees who ensure we continued broadcasting to provide important news and COVID updates as well as other content, including sports to our consumers.

2020 was also notable for the advancement in important initiatives to fuel our growth in the years ahead. Perhaps the most significant was our strategically important long-term agreement with Valleys to partner in gamification initiatives, including the fast-growing realized sports betting industry. This enterprise-wide partnership brings the mass audience reach of our assets, including our television stations, RSNs, tennis channel, Stadium and STIRR to drive awareness engagement for Valley’s betting platform, which in turn should drive our viewership and revenue as well as the value of our equity stake in Valleys.

In addition, RSNs are being reamed Valley Sports and will receive a naming rights payment as well as a percentage of Valley’s advertising budget.

Sports betting is just one component of our gamification efforts. We are in the process of developing a new app which will encourage viewers to actively participate in the sports viewing experience by offering interactive elements such as free-to-play contest, rewards and the ability to engage and interact with other fans. The idea is to make watching sports similar to playing a video game.

During the year, we also made significant progress in our efforts around next-gen broadcasting, launching in 11 markets. The technology allows for our broadcast signal to be mobile, personalized and IP compatible, and early results indicate the signal strength and picture quality have met or exceeded our expectations.

Over 20 television sets capable of receiving the enhanced signal were introduced into the marketplace during the year, and we’re proud to say that the first ONE Media and Saankhya Labs prototype mobile phone, aptly named the Mark One, after our own Mark Aitken, who helped develop the ATSC 3.0 standard, were developed to us for validation and testing of the functionality and performance of receiving the new signals through mobile devices.

Our OTT and connected TV assets, STIRR and NewsON, which are free ad-supported streaming television platforms or FAST in industry lingo, had breakout years and exceeded expectations with viewership up significantly. Driving this growth was the importance of local TV during this pandemic.

STIRR, featuring over 120 channels, including two commercial-free ones dedicated to specific timely news areas, one covering local and national elections and one focused on COVID-19 developments, including live press conferences across the country. Another channel featuring horse auctions demonstrates the unique ways these streaming platforms can monetize diverse opportunities.

NewsON, a leading purveyor of local news, local broadcast news, features not only Sinclair new stations, but also many of the other local leading broadcasters.

Finally, in 2020, we directly donated over $1 million and helped raised an additional $30 million for charitable causes across the country, including natural disasters and to aid those impacted by COVID-19. Before the pandemic, we were an early adopter of raising the minimum wage for our workers to $15 an hour. And during COVID, we offered our employees increased flexibility around sick leave to aid with dependent care, allowed flexibility around cashing out vacation hours to assist with financial hardship and revamped how we paid our commission to employees due to pandemic’s impact on our advertising sales.

And while we continue to make difficult decisions, some of which impact our employees, I believe Sinclair will emerge from the pandemic more flexible in how it operates and well positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities as we move into 2021 and beyond.

As it relates to fourth quarter trends, the quarter ended up better than we expected, with EBITDA coming in towards the upper end of our guidance range despite additional distributor rebate accruals due to shortened NBA and NHL seasons, stronger-than-expected core and political advertising revenues, and lower-than-expected expenses also drove the results.

Core broadcast and other advertising revenues were above our expectations for the quarter as November improved to down low single-digit percentages, and December was relatively flat, likely due to the pent-up demand after a record-setting political season.

Speaking of which, we had a record quarter for political advertising and political for the year, was $373 million, which was approximately 40% better than our prior record year. For the first quarter, we’re expecting broadcast and other core advertising to be down mid-single-digit percentages with COVID cases still high, new strains of the virus spreading throughout the country and vaccinations just rolling out.

As we look out over 2021, there is still much uncertainty and limited visibility. COVID remains a challenge, subscriber churn continues at elevated levels, leaked schedules are still being defined and could change quickly, timing for further distributor and team rebates is uncertain. And of course, 2021 is a nonelection year.

Nonetheless, we remain focused on our priorities for this year, which I’d like to share with you.

This spring around the time the MLB season commences, we expect to unveil our new Valley sports app, which will allow viewers a more personalized and interactive viewing experience. The app will provide significant enhanced functionality and a new design that will be a key enabler for our initiatives around the gamification of sports viewing.

Just to give you an idea of the improvement of a new app and its increased capabilities. When we initially launched, the first phase of the app will allow authenticated users the ability to watch games, which features — with features like being able to rewind and view a replay, easily search for enhanced statistics and programming, including all the content that airs on our RSNs as well as enjoy increased news coverage about the teams and games.

Importantly, the new app will allow us to better monetize hundreds of millions of digital impressions that are currently not being fully optimized on the existing Fox Sports Go app. We expect the new app will be an important component in helping drive increased revenue growth and profitability for our local sports business in the future.

A little more color around the gamification initiatives we are undertaking. Our goal is to reach and engage as many consumers as possible through gamification across our entire enterprise of assets by implementing an array of gamification elements, each aligned with an authentic to, the content and activity in which they are offered. We will engage users while personalizing and customizing their experience for them based on their preferences and habits.

We plan to roll out various gamification elements throughout 2021, starting with our sports assets. You should expect to see gaming elements being incorporated into our sports network and digital programming as soon as the third quarter of this year.

In addition, we are working on a direct-to-consumer product that is expected to launch in 2022 and will allow unauthenticated users the ability to access and even subscribe to certain content from our RSNs as well as other unique content.

Gaming activities are especially appealing to the 18- to 34-year-old demographic. In our market studies, approximately 60% of this cohort indicated that they would be interested in betting on a live sports event. This group has grown up with video games and seeks interactivity and community. We believe our initiative of making watching sports more dynamic and incorporating gamification into the viewing experience will resonate with them. This includes ways to interact with other fans, to share their passion in real-time and be able to discuss what’s going on in the game. A bad call, an awesome home run, our new platform will give them that opportunity. It will also enable them to engage in contest and, where legal, facilitate sports betting, enhancing the game experience.

Another exciting initiative for 2021, which premiered in January, is the National Desk, a new national news program that airs weekday mornings on 67 of our stations across the U.S. and on STIRR. The program utilizes content from Sinclair’s local news stations to provide viewers timely news coverage of noteworthy local station of stories that are of interest to national audiences and free of commentary. Viewer feedback from the show has been encouraging, and we look forward to building on the successful launch as we move through the year.

Of course, we will be continuing the rollout of NEXTGEN TV. The industry expects that by the end of 2021, NEXTGEN TV will be available in 45 markets covering over 60% of U.S. TV households. The ability for it to provide superior audio and visual experience to target the household or device and be used for data casting are just a few ways we believe this important IP transmission technology can be monetized for the future.

Also during 2021, we will be transitioning our current RSN operations, which currently are housed in the Disney facilities in Woodlands, Texas to a brand-new state-of-the-art, 25,000 square foot sports media operations center at Encompass Digital Media in Atlanta, Georgia. This facility can run-up to 50 RSN channels including provisions for ultra-high-definition channels in the future. The new digital facility in Atlanta will allow us to take advantage of new business models, and we’re eager to make the move later this year.

Finally, I want to highlight another important initiative upcoming in 2021. We are targeting new solutions for advertisers to utilize our extensive combined reach into 70% of U.S. TV households by pursuing a unified advertising platform that can give advertisers access to our vast advertising inventory across our entire portfolio of 186 stations, 21 RSN brands, tennis channel, STIRR, Stadium and NewsON. This new platform is intended to give a look across all Sinclair business units, audience and inventory that allow us to engage advertisers in multiyear deals that enable them to reach viewers on a local level through one simplified access point.

As we move forward in 2021, there’s no questions, we still face many challenges and uncertainties. We continue to look ahead and make investments and initiatives that will enable significant new growth opportunities.

I’ll now turn it over to Lucy.

Lucy A. Rutishauser — Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Chris. First, some housekeeping items to note. As a reminder, the RSNs were acquired in late August of 2019. And so while 2020 fourth quarter results do reflect a full period comparison to the prior year, full year 2020 results do not. As such, for more meaningful comparative purposes, I will also include pro forma 2019 results, which assumes we own the RSNs for the entire year. I will also be referencing certain pro forma numbers for our broadcast business which reflects the sale of three stations: Harlingen and Lexington, which were sold in 2020; and PADUCA, which we sold in February of this year. Of course, as reported, numbers can be found in this morning’s earnings release.

Also, as we discussed on our last two earnings call, the shortened professional sports seasons in 2020 and 2021 impact the accounting for our local sports segment in a few significant ways. First, 2020 distribution revenue reflects an accrual for estimated rebates to be paid to our distributors based on the number of games delivered versus the minimum game guaranteed in our agreement. Due to the NBA and NHL shortened 2021 season, we increased our fourth quarter accrual for these rebates by approximately $49 million, bringing the full year 2020 distributor rebate accruals to approximately $420 million. Of that, approximately $220 million is contracted to be paid over 2021, and the remaining $200 million is contracted to be paid in the first half of 2022.

As you may recall, offsetting this amount are reduced sports rights payments that the teams agreed to us due to shortfall in minimum games. Including the reduction in the 2021 NBA and NHL seasons, minimum game delivery shortfalls totaled approximately $697 million, which is approximately $125 million more than what we guided to last quarter. Of this total, of the $697 million due to us, $542 million was realized in 2020 and $155 million is expected to be realized in the first half of 2021.

Please note that with league schedules and game count subject to change, these estimates from the team and due to distributors may also change.

Now on to the financial highlights. First, I’ll go through the segments in details and then do a sum of the parts for the consolidated company. Starting with the broadcast and other segments.

Media revenues of $986 million for the fourth quarter exceeded the high end of our guidance range by $25 million. The quarter benefited from the strongest political ad revenue we have ever experienced in a quarter, totaling $204 million or $10 million higher than our guidance as a result of the Georgia runoff election. Political was the primary driver for the 20% increase in media revenue versus the same period last year. At the same time, core advertising also exceeded guidance, declining only high single-digit percent rather than the mid-teen percent we were forecasting. As Chris mentioned, November and December were stronger than expected after October’s political crowd out.

Pro forma distribution revenues increased 8% compared to the fourth quarter last year despite mid-single-digit percent subscriber churn on a year-over-year basis.

Media expenses of $533 million were also favorable compared to our guidance range due to lower production and programming expenses and lower G&A. Compared to the prior year, media expenses were $23 million higher due to increased network of programming costs, offset in part by cost controls. Adjusted EBITDA of $408 million was $132 million increase over the prior year and exceeded our expectations due primarily to the higher advertising revenues and lower costs than we were forecasting for the quarter. For the year, broadcast and other media revenues were $3,259 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $1,046 million.

Turning to the local sports segment. Results for the quarter were better than anticipated. But timing around the start of the NHL and NBA seasons, timing of the team rebates as well as the higher distributor rebate accrual resulted in lower revenues and EBITDA.

Media revenues of $531 million in the fourth quarter were $257 million lower than the prior year driven in large part by the total $168 million of distributor rebates we accrued in the quarter, the dropped carriage by several distributors in the second half of 2020, the elevated subscriber churn and a decline in advertising as a result of fewer live games in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Compared to guidance, media revenues of $531 million came in $26 million below at the low end of our range as a result of the incremental distributor rebate accrual that we took. Without which, media revenue would have exceeded the high end of the range by $17 million on higher-than-expected results in advertising and distribution revenues.

Local sports media expenses of $163 million were $434 million or 73% lower than the fourth quarter a year ago, with the vast majority of the decrease due to the timing of the sports rights amortization expense with the NBA regular season being delayed until the end of in December and the NHL season delayed until 2021; whereas in 2019, both seasons began in October.

Compared to guidance, media expenses were about $10 million higher due to the NBA’s decision to resume play in December versus our forecast that they would wait until 2021 to return, and that led to both higher game-related production expenses as well as higher sports rights amortization for those NBA games that were played in December.

Excluding the timing of the sports rights amortization and production of those unanticipated gains, media expenses were approximately $20 million less than guidance. Local sports adjusted EBITDA was $209 million for the quarter, $26 million below guidance due to the additional distributor rebate accrual and timing of some team rebates that slipped into 2021. Excluding these two things, the local sports segment would have beaten the high end of the adjusted EBITDA guidance by more than $40 million driven by the higher carriage fees and lower expenses than we were forecasting.

For the year, local sports media revenues were $2,686 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $841 million. Through selling the parts of the consolidated company, Sinclair achieved total company media revenue of $1,490 million in the fourth quarter, which was within our previously provided guidance range and $91 million lower than the previous year’s fourth quarter for the reasons that I just went through.

Adjusted EBITDA was $617 million, which was higher than the high end of our guidance range and $167 million better than fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted free cash flow for the quarter was $416 million.

For the full year 2020, the total company media revenues were $5,843 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the year, excluding the third quarter impairment charge as well as other nonrecurring legal litigation and regulatory costs during the year, was $1,888 million, down 12% versus the prior year pro forma. And for the year, adjusted free cash flow was $1,123 million were approximately $0.14 per share.

Now turning to the consolidated company balance sheet. Consolidated cash at the end of the quarter was $1,259 million, which included $783 million of cash at Diamond. As a reminder, of the $420 million of accrued distributor rebates, approximately $220 million is contracted to be repaid in 2021 and approximately $200 million in the first half of 2022. In addition, Diamond is expecting $155 million of lower team payments in the first half of 2021 as a result of the minimum game guarantees.

As mentioned earlier, there are still many moving parts to the league schedules and game counts, which could affect the expectation of the distributor and team rebates.

During the fourth quarter, neither credit silos revolver was strong. Total debt at year-end 2020 was $12,551 million, and the net leverage ratio for consolidated Sinclair at quarter end was 6 times.

Sinclair television group’s first lien indebtedness ratio on a trailing eight quarters was 2.7 times on a covenant of 4.5 times and 4 times on a net leverage basis through the bonds, which is within STG’s net leverage goal of high 3s, low 4 times.

Diamond’s first lien indebtedness ratio on a trailing four quarters was 6.3 times on a covenant of 6.25 times, which only springs if the revolver is drawn over 35%, and I remind you that none of the revolver was drawn. Through the bonds, Diamond was leveraged 8.3 times on a total net basis.

Turning to our first quarter and full year 2021 guidance. The uncertainty of COVID and the pace of the vaccine rollout, continued struggles in the economy, evolving and continued elevated subscriber churn and unannounced league schedules continue to make visibility for the business difficult and challenging to forecast.

Nonetheless, given investor and creditor interest around Diamond’s performance and outlook, we are providing full year guidance for Diamond and certain of the expense side for STG with the disclaimer that the outlook is subject to change for all the reasons I just mentioned.

For our broadcast and other statements, our first quarter media revenue guidance is $730 million to $745 million, down approximately 4% to 6% from last year’s pro forma $774 million. The pro forma numbers exclude the results of Lexington, Harlingen and Paducah. The decrease is the result of a full quarter of the pandemic versus really just two weeks last year as well as this year being a nonpresidential election year.

For the quarter, we are forecasting same-station subscriber churn of down mid-single-digit percent, which is a little change to the current trends.

First quarter adjusted EBITDA for the broadcast and other segments is expected to be between $122 million and $135 million compared to last year’s pro forma $219 million. The decrease is due to higher network payments and the lower advertising revenues. And as a reminder and as discussed on our last quarter earnings call, due to timing of network versus distributor contracts, the continued elevated subscriber churn and only having one major distributor renewal in the back half of the year, we are estimating gross retrans to grow by low single-digit percent. We project net distribution revenue to decline by mid-single-digit percent for 2021 due to a third of our big four affiliate subscribers resetting at or near the end of 2020.

For the local sports segment, first quarter media revenue is expected to be $746 million to $754 million, down 7% to 8% from last year’s $812 million, driven by continued elevated subscriber churn and drop carriage by several distributors in the back half of 2020, offset in part by increased ad revenues from higher game counts.

First quarter adjusted EBITDA is expected to be a negative $55 million to a negative $63 million due primarily to the impact of the lost distribution and sub churn and offset in part by the benefit of having more NBA and NHL games this quarter. Also keep in mind, the first quarter is typically the lowest EBITDA quarter of the year due to the acceleration of the MLB team rights payments.

For the consolidated company, first quarter media revenues are expected to be $1,448 million to $1,471 million. First quarter adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $59 million to $80 million, and first quarter adjusted free cash flow of negative $85 million to negative $108 million.

And then just very quickly turning to full year 2021 guidance. Our broadcast and other statement full year expense and other financial highlights are in this morning’s earnings release, so I’m not going to repeat them here. For the local sports segment, media revenues for the full year are expected to be $3,054 million to $3,326 million, and that’s up from $2,685 million in 2020.

The wide range reflects the uncertainty around the possible outcomes for this year, particularly around the distributor side of the business. Also keep in mind that 2021 does not anticipate distributor rebate accruals, which were included in 2020, although this could change if game counts change. We also expect more games this year, which should drive more advertising revenue. The range assumes continued same distributor, elevated subscriber churn of high single-digit percent.

Local sports adjusted EBITDA for the year is expected to be $441 million to $709 million versus $841 million in 2020. The decrease is a result of higher sports rights payments primarily as 2020 reflected higher minimum game delivery rebates, as well as higher production expenses on this year’s expected higher game counts, offset in part by the increased media revenues.

So with that, I would like to open it up to questions. Operator?

