Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
SJM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from J.M. Smucker’s Q1 2025 financial results
The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 18% year-over-year to $2.13 billion. Comparable sales increased 1%.
Net income rose 1% to $185 million compared to last year. GAAP EPS decreased 3% while adjusted EPS grew 10% to $2.44.
Earnings beat expectations while sales came in line.
The company lowered its outlook for the full year of 2025. It now expects net sales to increase 8.5-9.5% from the previous year versus the earlier range of 9.5-10.5%. Comparable sales are expected to increase 0.5-1.5%. Adjusted EPS is now expected to range between $9.60-10.00 versus the previous range of $9.80-10.20.
The stock dropped over 2% in premarket hours on Wednesday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) performed in Q2 2024
Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 4.2% year-over-year to $3.5 billion. Comparable sales fell 5.1%. Net income was $66 million, or
Everything you need to know about Zenas BioPharma’s IPO
Zenas BioPharma, Inc. is among the latest healthcare companies to jump on the IPO bandwagon, filing its prospectus even as the market experiences significantly higher activity than in 2023. It
Autodesk (ADSK) looks set to report higher Q2 revenue and profit
Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), maker of the popular drafting and design application AutoCAD, is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on Thursday, at 4:00 pm ET. The recent upswing in industrial