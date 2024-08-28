SJM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from J.M. Smucker’s Q1 2025 financial results

The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 18% year-over-year to $2.13 billion. Comparable sales increased 1%.

Net income rose 1% to $185 million compared to last year. GAAP EPS decreased 3% while adjusted EPS grew 10% to $2.44.

Earnings beat expectations while sales came in line.

The company lowered its outlook for the full year of 2025. It now expects net sales to increase 8.5-9.5% from the previous year versus the earlier range of 9.5-10.5%. Comparable sales are expected to increase 0.5-1.5%. Adjusted EPS is now expected to range between $9.60-10.00 versus the previous range of $9.80-10.20.

The stock dropped over 2% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

