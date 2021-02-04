Snap reports a 62% hike in Q4 revenue

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The social media company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $911 million, up 62% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.09 per share was also higher than what analysts had anticipated.

SNAP shares fell over 5% immediately following the announcement. The stock has tripled in the trailing 12 months.