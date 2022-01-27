Southwest Airlines (LUV) beats market estimates in Q4

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The aviation company reported Q4 revenue of $5.1 billion, up over 100% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.14 per share was also well above the target that analysts had anticipated.

LUV shares were trading slightly in red immediately following the announcement. The stock has traded mostly sidewise over the past 12 months.

Prior performance