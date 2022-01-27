Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
Southwest Airlines (LUV) beats market estimates in Q4
Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The aviation company reported Q4 revenue of $5.1 billion, up over 100% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.14 per share was also well above the target that analysts had anticipated.
LUV shares were trading slightly in red immediately following the announcement. The stock has traded mostly sidewise over the past 12 months.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Southwest Airlines Q4 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
Most Popular
Microsoft (MSFT) becomes a compelling buy after strong earnings, Activision deal
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of the most innovative technology companies, constantly transforming the business to align with the rapidly changing digital economy. While aggressively participating in the digital
Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 revenue up 20%, earnings beat estimates
Software giant Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday reported higher revenues and earnings for the second quarter of 2022. The results also topped expectations. At $51.7 billion, second-quarter revenues were
NFLX Stock: What the slowdown in subscriber growth means for Netflix
When online platforms thrived on the unusually strong traffic growth during the shutdown, as home-bound people turned to video-streaming and gaming sites, there was speculation that the trend might reverse