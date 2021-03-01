Categories Earnings Calls, Technology

Square, Inc. (SQ) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Feb. 23, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Jason Lee — Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Jack Dorsey — Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder of Twitter

Amrita Ahuja — Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Tien-Tsin Huang — JPMorgan Chase & Co. — Analyst

Darrin Peller — Wolfe Research LLC — Analyst

Ignacio Diaz-Garza — Cash App Customer — Analyst

Lisa Ellis — MoffettNathanson LLC — Analyst

Timothy Chiodo — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Harshita Rawat — Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC. — Analyst

Josh Beck — KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. — Analyst

Dan Dolev — Mizuho Securities — Analyst

George Mihalos — Cowen and Company — Analyst

Daniel Perlin — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Jason Kupferberg — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

_________

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Most Popular

Key highlights from Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 2021 earnings results

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today reported its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended January 31, 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter was $911.3 million, or $4.10 per

Infographic: Beyond Meat (BYND) reports wider Q4 loss; Revenue up 4%

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), a specialist in plant-based meat substitutes, Thursday reported a wider loss for the fourth quarter, despite an increase in revenues. The numbers also missed the consensus

Virgin Galactic stock tanks on delayed test flight

Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The space tourism company reported zero revenue in the fourth quarter, compared to $529,000

Listen On

Tags

Technology

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top