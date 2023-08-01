Categories LATEST
Starbucks Corporation Q3 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is set to publish earnings results for the third quarter of 2023 today at 4:05 PM ET.
Listen to Starbucks’ Q3 2023 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
Analysts are predicting revenue of $8.38 billion, which would represent a 3% growth from the prior-year period. The consensus estimate for EPS is $0.86, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.
In the second quarter of 2023, revenue grew 14% year-over-year to $8.7 billion while adjusted EPS rose 25% to $0.74.
Most Popular
MO Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Altria’s Q2 2023 financial results
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues dipped 0.5% to $6.5 billion compared to the same period a year ago. GAAP net earnings
PFE Earnings: All you need to know about Pfizer’s Q2 2023 earnings results
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenues decreased 54% year-over-year to $12.7 billion. Reported net income declined 77% to $2.3 billion, or $0.41 per share,
After mixed Q2, what the future holds for Intel Corporation (INTC)
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported a surprise profit for the June quarter, after posting its largest-ever loss in the prior quarter, even as the semiconductor giant’s revenues remain under pressure.