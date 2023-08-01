Starbucks Corporation Q3 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is set to publish earnings results for the third quarter of 2023 today at 4:05 PM ET.

Analysts are predicting revenue of $8.38 billion, which would represent a 3% growth from the prior-year period. The consensus estimate for EPS is $0.86, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

In the second quarter of 2023, revenue grew 14% year-over-year to $8.7 billion while adjusted EPS rose 25% to $0.74.