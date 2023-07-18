Synchrony Financial (SYF) Q2 2023 Earnings Summary

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net interest income increased 8.4% year-over-year to $4.1 billion.
Net earnings available to common stockholders declined 29.5% to $559 million, while EPS fell 17.5% to $1.32 compared to last year.
Total liquidity, consisting of liquid assets and undrawn credit facilities, was $19.4 billion, or 17.9% of total assets.
The company returned $399 million in capital to shareholders, including $300 million of share repurchases and $99 million of common stock dividends.
