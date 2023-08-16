Categories LATEST
Synopsys Q3 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS), a leading electronic design automation company, is all set to report its third-quarter 2023 results today after the closing bell.
When the July quarter report comes at 4:05 pm ET, market watchers will be looking for an adjusted profit of $2.74 per share, which would be higher by 30% from the corresponding period of fiscal 2022. The consensus revenue estimate is $1.48 billion, compared to $1.25 billion in the prior-year quarter.
For the second quarter, Synopsys reported a modest increase in adjusted earnings to $2.54 per share. The bottom line benefitted from a 9% increase in revenues to $1.40 billion, mainly reflecting double-digit growth in the core Design Automation segment.
