Categories Earnings Calls, Other Industries

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Feb. 04, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Jud Henry — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Mike Sievert — President and Chief Executive Officer

Peter Osvaldik — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Matt Staneff — Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

Peter Ewens — Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Development

Neville R. Ray — President of Technology

Analysts:

Phil Cusick — JPMorgan — Analyst

John Hodulik — UBS — Analyst

Jonathan Chaplin — New Street Research — Analyst

Craig Moffett — MoffettNathanson — Analyst

Michael Rollins — Citigroup — Analyst

Simon Flannery — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Brett Feldman — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Upcoming events

Mon 08

BLD Boral Ltd Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Feb 8, 2021
Tue 09

RAND RANDSTAD NV Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Feb 9, 2021
Tue 09

CEC CECONOMY AG ST O.N. Q1 2021 Earnings Call

Feb 9, 2021

View More…

Most Popular

Earnings calendar for the week of February 8

With fresh hopes of economic recovery emerging after the Senate moved closer to passing the $1.9 trillion stimulus package, stock futures are probably headed for one of their best phases.

Strong pipeline, M&A synergies to keep Bristol Myers on growth path

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is thriving on its multi-pronged growth plan, based on strategic acquisitions and the promising pipeline. Recently, the pharma giant jumped on the COVID vaccine

Three main points to note from Snap’s (SNAP) latest earnings announcement

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) gained 9% in afternoon hours on Friday. The stock has jumped over 272% in the last 12 months. A day ago, the company reported

Listen On

Tags

Communication Services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top