T-Mobile US (TMUS) Earnings: 3Q20 Key Numbers

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 74% year-over-year to $19.3 billion, driven by the Sprint merger and customer growth. Total service revenues increased 62% to $14.1 billion.

Net income grew 44% to $1.3 billion helped by revenue growth but EPS remained relatively flat at $1.00 due to higher number of outstanding shares due to the Sprint merger.

