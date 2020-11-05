T-Mobile US (TMUS) Earnings: 3Q20 Key Numbers

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 74% year-over-year to $19.3 billion, driven by the Sprint merger and customer growth. Total service revenues increased 62% to $14.1 billion.
Net income grew 44% to $1.3 billion helped by revenue growth but EPS remained relatively flat at $1.00 due to higher number of outstanding shares due to the Sprint merger.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Alibaba (BABA) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights for Q2 2021
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported its second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenue increased 30% year-over-year to RMB155,059 million ($22.8 billion). Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders fell
Expedia revenues decline 58% in Q3: Infographic
Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The travel company reported a 58% decline in Q3 revenue of $1.5 billion, surpassing
Infographic: How Fitbit (FIT) performed in Q3 2020
Fitbit Inc. (NYSE: FIT) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $364 million. GAAP net loss was $54.5 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to