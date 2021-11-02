T-Mobile US (TMUS) Earnings: 3Q21 Key Numbers

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 1% year-over-year to $19.6 billion, driven by the Sprint merger and customer growth. Total service revenues increased 4% to $14.7 billion.
Net income decreased by 44% to $723 million or $0.55 per share.
