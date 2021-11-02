T-Mobile US (TMUS) Earnings: 3Q21 Key Numbers

Key highlights from Pfizer (PFE) Q3 2021 earnings results Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues more than doubled year-over-year to $24 billion. Reported net income was $8.1 billion, or $1.42 per share, compared

After strong Q3, Caterpillar (CAT) looks set to end FY21 on a high note Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported a three-fourths increase in adjusted profit for the third quarter, when the heavy equipment giant’s revenues climbed 25%. Strong sales growth across the key operating