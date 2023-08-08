Categories LATEST
Take-Two Interactive Q1 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript
Leading video game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) is all set to report its first-quarter 2024 financial results today after the bell.
Listen to Take-Two Interactive’s Q1 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
The tech firm’s management had forecast net revenues in the range of $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion for the June quarter. Wall Street analysts have projected revenues at the lower end of the company’s guidance range, which represents a 21% decline from the prior-year period.
The company predicted a loss per share between $1.05 and $0.95 for the first quarter. Analysts’ consensus estimate is for earnings of $0.42 per share, compared to $0.74 per share in the first quarter of 2023.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, Take-Two Interactive slipped to a loss of $610.3 million or $3.62 per share from a profit of $110.9 million or $0.95 per share in the year-ago quarter. March-quarter revenues, meanwhile jumped 56% year-over-year to $1.45 billion.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Infographic: Key highlights from UPS’ (UPS) Q2 2023 earnings results
United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues were $22.1 billion, down 10.9% from the same period a year ago. Net income decreased
LLY Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Eli Lilly’s Q2 2023 financial results
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue increased 28% to $8.3 billion compared to the same period a year ago, fueled by volume-driven
Beyond Meat (BYND) reports Q2 results. Here’s everything you need to know
Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a pioneer in plant-based meat substitutes, on Monday reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2023 when its revenues declined in double digits. The