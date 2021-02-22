Categories Earnings Calls, Technology
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Q3 2021 Earnings Call
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Feb. 08, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Nicole Shevins — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Strauss Zelnick — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Karl Slatoff — President
Lainie Goldstein — Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Mario Lu — Barclays — Analyst
Michael Ng — Goldman Sachs — Analyst
Colin Sebastian — Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated — Analyst
Doug Creutz — Cowen and Company — Analyst
Brian Nowak — Morgan Stanley — Analyst
Bryan Kraft — Deutsche Bank Research — Analyst
Matthew Thornton — Truist Securities — Analyst
Benjamin Black — Evercore ISI — Analyst
Mike Hickey — The Benchmark Company, LLC — Analyst
Eric Handler — MKM Partners LLC — Analyst
Stephen Ju — Credit Suisse — Analyst
Ryan Gee — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst
