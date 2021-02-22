Categories Earnings Calls, Technology

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Q3 2021 Earnings Call

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Feb. 08, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Nicole Shevins — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Strauss Zelnick — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Karl Slatoff — President

Lainie Goldstein — Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Mario Lu — Barclays — Analyst

Michael Ng — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Colin Sebastian — Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated — Analyst

Doug Creutz — Cowen and Company — Analyst

Brian Nowak — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Bryan Kraft — Deutsche Bank Research — Analyst

Matthew Thornton — Truist Securities — Analyst

Benjamin Black — Evercore ISI — Analyst

Mike Hickey — The Benchmark Company, LLC — Analyst

Eric Handler — MKM Partners LLC — Analyst

Stephen Ju — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Ryan Gee — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst
_________
