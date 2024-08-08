Take-Two Interactive Software Q1 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) will be reporting earnings for the first quarter of 2025 today after markets close.

Take-Two has guided for total revenue of $1.30-1.35 billion for the first quarter. Analysts are projecting revenue of $1.25 billion. This compares to revenue of $1.28 billion reported in the same period a year ago. In the fourth quarter of 2024, revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to $1.40 billion.

The company expects to incur a loss of $1.58-1.43 per share in Q1 2025. Analysts are predicting a loss of $0.02 per share for the quarter. In the prior-year quarter, the company had earned $0.27 per share.