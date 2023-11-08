Categories LATEST
Take-Two Interactive Software Q2 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) is set to report its earnings results for the second quarter of 2024 today after markets close.
Take-Two has guided for net revenues of $1.26-1.31 billion, net bookings of $1.40-1.45 billion and a net loss of $0.90-1.00 for the second quarter of 2024. Analysts are projecting revenue of $1.41 billion and earnings of $1.04 per share for Q2 2024. This compares to net revenue of $1.39 billion, net bookings of $1.5 billion, and a net loss of $1.54 per share reported in Q2 2023.
In the first quarter of 2024, net revenues increased 17% year-over-year to $1.28 billion and net bookings grew 20% to $1.20 billion. The company reported a net loss of $1.22 per share in Q1 2024.
