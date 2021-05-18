Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Q1 2021 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Millicent T — Vice General Manager

Cussion Kar Shun Pang — Executive Chairman

Zhu Liang — Chief Executive Officer, Director

Cheuk Tung Tony Yip — Chief Strategy Officer, Head of Ultimate Music

Min Hu — Chief Financial Officer

Millicent T — Vice General Manager

Thank you, Amanda. Hello, everyone, and thank you all for joining us on today’s call. Tencent Music announced its quarterly financial results today after the market closed. An earnings release is now available on our IR website at ir.tencentmusic.com as well as via Newswire services.

Today, you’ll hear from Mr. Cussion Pang, our Executive Chairman, who will start the call with an overview of our recent achievements. He will be followed by Mr. Ross Liang, our CEO; and Mr. Tony Yip, our CSO, who will offer more thoughts on our product strategies, operations and business developments. Lastly, Ms. Shirley Hu, our CFO, will address our financial results before we open the call for questions.

Please note that this call may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please also note that the company will discuss non-IFRS measures today, which are more thoroughly explained and reconciled to the most comparable measures reported under the international financial reporting standard in the company’s earnings release and filings with the SEC. You are reminded that such non-IFRS measures should not be viewed in isolation or in as alternative to the equivalent IFRS measures, and other non-IFRS measures are not uniformly defined by all companies, including those in the same industry.

With that, I'm very pleased to turn over the call to Cussion, Executive Chairman of Tencent Music. Cussion?

Cussion Kar Shun Pang — Executive Chairman

Thank you, Millicent, and hello, everyone, and thank you for joining our call today. Echoing the reorganization of the Tencent digital content ecosystem and [Indecipherable] TME towards the next phase of development, we recently announced a change of leadership. As the Executive Chairman of TME, I will be responsible for setting our long-term strategy and TME’s overall coordination and management of the Board and also the company. I will also focus more on building the most comprehensive music and audio content ecosystem in China.

Also joining us on today’s call is Mr. Ross Liang, TME’s new CEO, who will oversee QQ Music, Kugou, Kuwo Music and the long-form audio business. Having worked closely with Ross for a number of years in the past, Ross and myself share the same vision in TME’s strategic goal. As the GM of QQ Music from 2014 to 2016 and one of the key members of [Indecipherable] team, Ross has a deep understanding of the nature of our businesses. A warm welcome of Ross, back to the TME family, and I look forward to working with him again, as we continue to execute our strategy and grow the business.

Since TME’s establishment in 2016, we have stayed true to our original aspiration of creating more value for users, musicians, the industry and society as a whole. We pioneered and defined a model benefiting for the long-term development of China’s music and entertainment industry. Our established and comprehensive services now include online music. online audio and social entertainment, positioning us as an all in one music and audio entertainment destination for hundreds of millions of users. We are not only great believers in upholding digital music copyright, but also strong advocates of effectively rising income levels for China’s indie musicians and cultivating China’s original music ecosystem.

We have been pushing the boundaries of the music entertainment ecosystem, committing to explore innovative ways to promote upstream content production. This has resulted in numerous chart-topping songs, originating from our platform, alongside our growing capabilities in artists incubation and additional channels for distribution and promotion. We also pioneered TME Live, which has earned a solid standing in the industry. Although the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic still lingers and some uncertainties remain, China’s music industry is thriving and focusing with a steadfast focus to create a one-stop shop online music and audio ecosystem, we will unite our efforts to drive the next phase of development for TME.

Moving to the quarterly discussions. In the first quarter of 2021, we achieved a robust performance with 24% year-over-year growth in total revenues, while hitting multiple milestones across the spectrum of our business. Net addition of music paying users reached a record high of 4.9 million in the first quarter, demonstrating our strong momentum and further inspiring us to unlock the value of music and elevated role in people’s lives. For our long-form audio business, we have also made significant breakthroughs with MAUs surpassing 100 million at the end of 2020 and MAU penetration crossing the 20% milestone in the first quarter of this year, making us one of the leading players in China’s online audio industry.

Our content ecosystem is becoming increasingly robust, dynamic and powerful. In the past quarter, we were very excited to see increasing user engagement on young users. Thanks to our broader offering of genres such as hip-hop, Chinese ancient style, and music for a wide range of entertainment including popular television programs, variety shows and online games through both licensing or self-production. Also in the hip-hop category, QQ Music launched the Rappers’ Alliance in January, attracting participation from both uprising and top-tier established rappers. By providing a stage to perform and shine, we helped the Rapper [Indecipherable] a well-recognized music variety show in China. These efforts have brought increasing engagement on young users and on QQ Music. The penetration of young users among hip-hop listeners is more than 15 percentage points higher than their overall platform presence.

As another example in the first quarter, we worked with Tencent Games to create the highly praised theme song, Battle For Glory for PUBG Mobile, one of the most popular mobile games in the world. In 2021, as an essential component of Tencent’s platform and content group, we plan to strengthen and develop additional ways to collaboration with the broader Tencent ecosystem. Cultivating indie musicians is another strategic talent of us. In the first quarter, the scale of the Tencent musician program as indicated by the original songs uploaded, continued with industry leading growth. On a year-over-year basis, the number of artists on our Tencent Musician platform more than doubled to over 200,000. And the music streaming volume of Tencent musicians witnesses an the increasing share in our platform on a sequential and year-over-year basis. This demonstrates musicians’ trust in our promotional capabilities, platform support, incentive plans and other comprehensive services, as well as our ability to drive influence in the industry by successfully incubating and promoting hip original songs.

Tencent Musician platform also serve public welfare with its social influence. For example, we’ve cooperated with a leading logistic company using music to promote the utilization in the Southwest of China, namely Sichuan, Guizhou, and Yunnan Provinces. Also, we further expanded our content ecosystem to live concerts. TME Live celebrated its first anniversary in March this year. In just a year’s time, it hosted 60 live concerts for over 100 artists, with 18 billion social buzz, building and cementing TME Live’s strong industry influence as a brand. In 2021, we will innovate more interactive features such as ticketing, VIP privileges, [Indecipherable] and virtual gifting, to create a holistic and more immersive user experience that will get us one step closer to unlocking the massive value and market potential for online live performances.

Apart from music content, long form audio forms are core building block for us as we evolve into a leading all in one music and audio entertainment platform in China. We emerged as a key player in China’s fast growing long-form audio market. Firstly, we provide a broad spectrum of audio categories, expanding into diversified audio genres such as drama, comics, Chinese comedy, pay-stream, parenting, relationship and education among others. The consolidation of Lazy Audio in March further allowed us to gain access to an extensive library of high quality audio books. In the first quarter, licensed titles more than quadrupled year-over-year. We are also accelerating the addition of PUGC and UGC long-form audio content, bringing both professional and long-tail podcasting content to users. Our initial efforts have included QQ Music’s in depth collaboration with Xiaoyuzhou, a leading podcasting app in China. In February, QQ Music initiated the Ground Zero Podcast program, under which we aim to continue introducing various features and widening support to facilitate podcast creation.

Secondly, our adoption of a valuable two-pronged strategy evolves to unlock significant value from our music and standalone long-form audio applications. This approach allow us to leverage our massive music user base and nearly quadruple our long-form audio MAU penetration to 20% in the first quarter, compared to 5.5% for the same period last year. Long-form audio content also contribute positively to time spent per user. It inspires incremental listening of audio content in addition to music. And newly converted audio user stream even more music content than before, our standalone application launched in April, Lanren Changting to pioneer a well rounded visual and audio experience through comics, surround sound and bullet chats to offer an immersive and interactive user experience and aim to address the needs of heavy audio users.

Lastly, we commenced an ad-based monetization, which give us — our users easy access to a vast amount of high quality audio content. Users are able to gain membership privileges or title right by watching advertisement or completing certain task. We believe that such a model will not only be effective in scaling our user base quickly, but also unlocking additional monetization methods. China’s long-form audio market remains extremely underserved as compared to the online music and video market and we are eager to continue cultivating users’ listening habits, to ultimately accelerate the penetration of online audio in China.

Now, I would like to pass the call to Ross, who will share more about the strategy of our key business lines. Ross, please go ahead.

Zhu Liang — Chief Executive Officer, Director

Thank you, Cussion. Hello, everyone. I want to start off by saying how exciting and honored I’m to join TME as the CEO. [Indecipherable] future upside potential in TME, particularly [Indecipherable] leadership, in driving industry growth as innovative business models and last but not least, is a remarkable team consisting of our talented group of people in the industry. I firmly believe that the pandemic has changed and continues to change the content distribution and also the interaction raising online music industry in China. And the TME from a position of strength is in the forefront of this paradigm shift, leveraging the growth momentum of the realization and the socialization of music platforms.

We plan to launch the TME Radio account to further strengthen interactions between artists and the fans. There’s a significant upside to music-centric social activities through the completion of private dominance for music, musicians and both of music content promotion on each social platform. [Indecipherable] streamline resources enhance [Indecipherable] and architecture sharing among all online music services to pursue R&D and the technology breakthroughs as we highlight cutting-edge technologies under innovate operation models [Indecipherable] to provide a more immersive online karaoke and concert experience, making virtual reality as well as offline experience and [Indecipherable].

Our multi-products portfolio put us in a strong position to offer differentiated services for the diverse and the nuanced needs for users nationwide, with QQ Music cementing its position as a young and a trendy brand and Kugou Music serving a diverse user base by offering [Indecipherable] version of customized for different verticals of [Indecipherable] and senior citizens. Kuwo Music will focus more on catering to users’ intrinsic demand of music streaming and providing superior experience with easy to use music streaming features.

We also established a tighter and streamlined collaboration with Tencent’s stronger product portfolio to enhance music content promotion. By working more closely with other Tencent ecosystem, we will follow the interactions between music and the social platforms, innovate content production and artists incubation with digital content platforms and promote the development of long-form audio, leveraging our partnership with online literature trial forms. We are dedicated to finding things of power of music. We are opening up more monetization opportunities. Meanwhile, also deciding up on efforts on international expansion and have appointed the Group Vice President Dennis Hau to lead this effort. Dennis was previously in charge of the operations and the management of QQ Music. Under his leadership, QQ Music successfully launched the Putong Community to enhance social interaction between music fans and their idols, developed industry leading music discovery prediction technology and substantially transferred promotion capability for trending hip music. With the support of Dennis and a deep bench of senior managers and leveraging my prior experience with QQ Music and WeSing, I will personally take up on a more active role in driving the growth of QQ Music and WeSing. I look forward to working in close partnership with Cussion and side by side with other TME management members, staying laser-focused on efforts to enhance product features and services to elevate the user experience.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Tony, who will discuss the business highlights and important areas of focus. Tony, please go ahead.

Cheuk Tung Tony Yip — Chief Strategy Officer, Head of Ultimate Music

Thank you, Ross. Hello, everyone. I’ll first talk about the key operational and financial performance during the first quarter. Online music services growth rate continued to accelerate for two consecutive quarters. We delivered another strong quarter for subscription business, with a record high net adds of 4.9 million online music paying users. The strong subscriber growth was primarily driven by better content offering, effective marketing campaign and improving retention rate.

We also made notable progress in advertising within online music services. Advertising revenues more than doubled year-over-year in the first quarter for the third time in a row, as we benefited from an increasing number of advertisers from various industries attracted to our platform, as well as triple-digit year-over-year growth in ad inventory and double-digit year-over-year eCPM growth. We also continue to innovate with advertising products to further tap into the growth potential for advertising. In 2021, we are focusing on developing creative advertising solutions and enhancing in-house capabilities to further boost our advertising revenues and complement subscription models.

Online music mobile MAU were 615 million in the first quarter. While there were some churn of casual users resulting in a year-over-year MAU decline, our total music user time spent was up year-over-year, demonstrating the increasing engagement of our core users. In terms of expanding our services beyond the mobile phone, we continue to broaden our services to Internet of Things, IoT space and find more and better ways to interact with our users. Opportunities arising from the IoT market are exciting and we are actively expanding used cases for users to enjoy all our services. We will continue to solidify our leading position through extensive cooperation with mainstream automakers, smart speakers, television and other connected device manufacturers. In the first quarter, our IoT MAU was 69 million, representing an increase of 50% year-over-year. The IoT market will serve as the new distribution and promotion channel, as well as serving as a potential additional driver for future subscription growth.

Moving to visualization and socialization. Our concerted efforts to enrich both music and audio content offering as well as enhanced innovative features and services such as music community and video content have helped us gain higher mine share among our users, illustrated by a 10% year-over-year increase in average daily time spent for mobile users in the first quarter. For Putong Community, we introduced more social themes, such as synchronized music and podcast listening, video and constant watching, as well as improved private messaging, catering to our users’ needs for interactive social connections. As a result, DAU penetration and retention rate of Putong Community both increased steadily. Kugou Fans Club, another community on our platform has also drawn many leading artists, labels and content IPs. Highly rated and domestically produced animation series, Scissor Seven Wu Liuqi is a recent example. Fans Club is becoming a well loved destination for young generation, evidenced by an increasing proportion of young users and its time spent per user increased sequentially in the first quarter.

Now let’s turn to our social entertainment services. In the first quarter, we delivered solid performance. Both online karaoke and live streaming delivered steady year-over-year growth. Our strategic shift to focus on monetization efficiency gain has continued to lead to strong advertising revenue growth for WeSing. QQ Music live streaming gathered further momentum during the quarter and we are on track to scale it up over the course of 2021. Social entertainment MAU improved quarter-over-quarter to 224 million, as user base of QQ Music live streaming ramped up and our efforts to invigorate content ecosystem and enhance social attributes for WeSing took place. Paying users of social entertainment services also sequentially recovered to 11.3 million in the first quarter, by 4.6%.

Our online karaoke services strengthened its core singing and entertainment functions, with material improvement in monetization through advertising. Our concerted efforts to make the experience more immersive and fun through video enrichment, personalization and community resulted in sequential improvement in users’ willingness to sing and record and further content distribution, driving an increase in average daily time spent within WeSing, and also daily active users bottoming from the last quarter.

With a dual approach in splash screen ads and news feed ads, advertising revenue for WeSing more than doubled year-over-year in the first quarter, making it a more meaningful revenue stream of WeSing. For the remainder of 2021, we expect strong advertising revenue growth to continue and become an important top line driver for social entertainment services.

For music centric live streaming services through efforts such as full screen live streaming and category expansion of content in ACG, gaming, Chinese ancient style and dancing, we maintained a healthy interactive ecosystem as evidenced by steady quarter-over-quarter improvement of retention rate for performers and our users. The closed loop ecosystem between online music and music centric live streaming have been demonstrated by higher streams of Chinese ancient style during the quarter. Inspired by the increasing trend of this genre on our online music services, Kugou Live hosted the live show of Chinese ancient style for today, [Foreign Speech] for more than 80 groups of Chinese ancient style singers, further integrating Chinese traditions with a modern twist. This show in turn led to a 17% higher streams of music by the participated singers during the days of this event.

In conclusion, we picked up 2021 with a firm step forward in our evolution into an all in one online music and audio entertainment destination in China for users and artists.

With that, I would like to turn it over to our CFO, Shirley for a closer review of our financials.

Min Hu — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Tony. Hello, everyone. Next, I’ll discuss our results from a financial perspective. Overall, we achieved outstanding growth in online music services, particularly in music subscriptions, and advertising revenues this quarter, and the continuing healthy growth in social entertainment business.

Total revenues for Q1 2021 were RMB7.8 billion, up 24% year-over-year. Our online music revenues reached RMB2.7 billion this quarter, up 35% year-over-year. Our music subscription business continued to grow rapidly in the first quarter of 2021, with revenues of RMB1.7 billion and a year-over-year growth of 40%. We had a record high net adds of 4.9 million in Q1 2021 and the paying users grew 43% year-over-year, driven by user retention improvements and higher new adds of paying users. Monthly ARPPU remained relatively stable year-over-year. This was resulted from our continuous improvement in product and content, expanded sales channel and efficient promotions. And we are very pleased to see that our efforts starting to bearing fruit and the value of quality music is increasing [Indecipherable] our users.

In addition, on a year-over-year basis, our advertising revenue was more than doubled again for the third consecutive quarter due to increased ad availability and the eCPM improvements. We also enhanced our products to improve ad [Indecipherable]. Over the past year, we have made various efforts in expanding and educating our customers for their [Indecipherable]. As a result, both our customer number and average spending per customer have expanded year-over-year.

Social entertainment services and other revenue were RMB5.08 [Phonetic] billion, up 19% year-over-year, driven by growth in revenues from live streaming and adverting services on our social entertainment platform. Social entertainment monthly ARPPU increased 36%, while our paying users jumped 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Live streaming revenues had a relatively higher growth year-over-year, as we had a lower basis in Q1 2020 due to the impact from COVID-19 and adjustments to the active users. Additionally, our improved ad business model [Indecipherable] provided a more and better ad product on our platform, regarding the significant growth in ad revenues on our research and development platform.

Gross margin was 31.5% in Q1 2021, up 32% to year-over-year and down 0.8% sequentially. Year-over-year increase was due to rapid growth in subscription revenue and other testing revenues. Sequential decrease in gross margin was because of social entertainment revenues and advertising revenues were seasonally lower in the first quarter of 2021.

Now moving on to operating expenses. Total operating expenses for Q1 2021 were RMB1.6 billion and was 20% as a percentage of total revenue, as compared to 18% in the same period last year. Selling and marketing expenses were RMB672 million, up 40% year-over-year. The increase was due to higher user acquisition expenses to enhance our products’ long term positioning and spending related to our legacy TMEA event in general. The increase was also because we had a lower base in Q1 2020, as we reduced spending on used operation during pandemic. General and administrative expenses was RMB887 million, up 30% year-over-year, driven by higher number of employees in R&D as we invested in product enhancement and project innovation, such as long-form audio, raising international versions, [Indecipherable].

Our effective tax rate for Q1 2021 was 11.5%. Our net profit was RMB979 million and the net profit attributable to equity holders of the company was RMB926 million. Non-IFRS net profit was RMB1.25 billion and the non-IFRS net profit attributable to equity holders of the company was RMB1.18 billion. Non-IFRS net profit margin was 15.8%.

As of March 31st, 2021, our combined balances of cash, cash equivalent, term deposits and short-term investments were RMB27 billion, representing a decrease of RMB2 billion from Q4 2020. The decrease in balances was primarily due to acquisition of Lazy Audio, investments in the consortium to purchase additional equity interest in Universal Music Group as well as the repurchase of ordinary shares. Cash generated from operating activities had a positive impact on the [Indecipherable] financings.

Looking forward, we’ll continue to invest in core content investment to further increase recognition of the value of quality music by our users and we’ll keep focusing on new product and features such as the long-form audio. We are optimistic about the future of the broader music and audio industry and are confident the overall system and product pipeline that we are building in the long run.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we are ready to open the call for questions.

