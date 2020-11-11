Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Thank you. Millicent. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining our call today. In the third quarter, we continued our healthy trajectory of knocking opportunities in China’s online music entertainment services through various monetization models. Our online music services recorded well-rounded outstanding performance while social entertainment services moved further along its path of recovery.

First and foremost, our online music services recorded well-rounded outstanding performance. To begin with, subscription revenues maintained a robust growth, increasing by 55% year-over-year. This is attributable to the strong growth in paying users of 4.6 million, a new record of quarterly net increase, which took our number of online music paying users to 51.7 million. Paying ratio reached 8.0%, up by 2.6 percentage points year-over-year and 0.8 percentage points quarter-over-quarter. While we recorded 46% year-over-year growth in online music paying users, the ARPPU expanded by 5.6% year-over-year, demonstrating our philosophy of quality growth. For non-subscription revenues, we recorded outstanding performance from advertising, delivering a revenue growth rate of triple digits year-over-year. Shirley will provide more color later on.

Additionally, we maintained the top one position and a leading market share in digital album releases, thanks to our increasing promotional capability and ability to monetize the idol fan-based economy. Our digital album release and fan idol operations services helped not only superstars, but also emerging artists. For example, sales of Sunnee, Yang Yunqing’s first solo album, How’s the Weather Today, [Indecipherable] and Smile by Katy Perry on our platform ranked number one in digital sales nationwide. No Turning Back, Jiao Huan Yu Sheng, the title song of the 14th album of JJ Lin Lim Junjie, not only ranked the first in digital sales among all online platforms, but also quickly took the number one spot on eight of QQ Music’s top trial on the second day of its release. Furthermore, online music services had positive impact on overall margin again in the third quarter, benefiting from strong subscription and advertising revenue growth and demonstrating the scalabilities of our businesses and our commitment to win-win cooperation.

Second, we also continue to strengthen our music content leadership through forming more partnerships with additional domestic and international music labels in various genres, covering different regions. We formed in-depth strategic co-operation with renowned indie music partners including Peermusic and Merlin Network. Moreover, we direct more resources to support indie musicians and promote original music. Our Tencent Musician Platform has become an essential driving force to enrich our music and entertainment content ecosystem, provides support to artists at all stages of their careers, and drives the growth of the industry. We continue to see triple-digit year-over-year growth in both the number of participating indie musicians on the platform and the number of original songs uploaded to it. We saw the number of indie musicians exclusive to us increase by more than 20 times compared with a year ago, boosted by a series of financial incentives and technology-based support services.

Third, we are both pleased and humble to say that more and more younger users are embracing our platform, trusting our services and contributing to our increasingly interactive environment. In return, we continue to add more trend-setting content, including more music-centric variety shows that are popular among the younger demographic, which successfully attracted younger users on our platform. Putong Community, the innovative features we introduced in QQ Music version 10.0 in July has also received a tremendous endorsement, particularly from younger users. We are pleased to see that user penetration continues to improve, community engagement is increasing, and the number of video views per user is also on the rise. It not only has helped us foster the cultural cohesiveness of our user communities through facilitating reviews and update on music and industry trends, but has also become a new promotion channel for labels and artists. Within a few months of its release, Putong Community has become home to more than 100 artists and artist groups and that number is still growing. In October, QQ Music Putong Community has chosen by the famous hip hop female band, Blackpink for their new album Debut [Phonetic].

Last but not least, our new initiatives have been tracking well and serve as an important foundation for long-term sustainable growth. We continue to win share in the growing long-form audio market in China. During the third quarter, we have further enriched our content offering, contributing a number of licensed titles year-over-year. That enhanced content library has resulted in increasing MAU penetration, reaching 11.7% in the third quarter compared to 9.4% in the second quarter and 4.7% for the same quarter of last year. Additionally, the robust expansion of both licensed and UGC content has continued to enhance average user time spent in the third quarter. We also started to make headway in growing long-form audio paying users through the effective subscription plans ranging from higher value stand-alone one to our cross-sales packages that leverage great synergies between our music and long-form audio businesses.

Our online concert, TME Live is growing from strength to strength. This innovative performance venue continues to attract more high-profile domestic and international artists such as Andy Lau, Lu Zhao Hua, Eason Chan, [Indecipherable] Charlie Zhou, Joe Sins, Jessie J among others. Since its launch in March this year, we have hosted more than 30 live online concerts for domestic and international iconic artists of different genres and styles, representing four to five live events on average per month.

We also made further progress in exploring monetization opportunities, including attracting sponsorships from well recognized domestic and international brands across different industries. Separately, the gross paying user base via TME Live underpins significant scalability and monetization potentials, which was evidenced by the recent online concert of Richie Jen Hsien-chi.

This concludes my prepared remarks. And now Tony will discuss other highlights and important areas of focus for our businesses. Tony, please go ahead.

