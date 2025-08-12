Categories Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Tencent Music (TME) Q2 2025 earnings jump on higher revenues
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), a leading music streaming platform in China, on Tuesday reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Second-quarter revenues increased 17.9% year-over-year to RMB8.44 billion, mainly due to strong growth in revenues from online music services
- Revenues from online music services were RMB6.85 billion, up 26.4% year-over-year; revenues from music subscriptions rose 17.1% to RMB4.38 billion
- Net income attributable to equity holders was RMB2.41 billion in Q2, representing a 43.2% year-over-year growth
- Earnings per ADS were RMB1.55 during the three months, compared to RMB1.07 in the prior-year quarter
- Monthly ARPPU grew to RMB11.7 in Q2 from RMB10.7 in the same period of fiscal 2024
- As of June 30, 2025, total cash, cash equivalents, term deposits, and short-term investments were RMB34.92 billion
