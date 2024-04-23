Tesla Q1 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) will be publishing first-quarter 2024 earnings today at 4:05 pm ET. Last year, the electric car maker strengthened its foothold in the market, with the Cybertruck launch adding value to the brand.

Listen to Tesla’s Q1 2024 earnings call live and check real-time transcript

The company will be publishing first-quarter results today after the closing bell, amid expectations for a dip in earnings to $0.51 per share from $0.85 per share last year. Analysts are looking for Q1 revenues of $22.15 billion.

In the fourth quarter, revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $25.17 billion. The company produced a total of 494,989 vehicles during the three months and delivered 484,507 units. Earnings, excluding one-off items, dropped to $0.71 per share in the December quarter from $1.19 per share a year earlier. Unadjusted net income came in at $7.93 billion or $2.27 per share in Q4, compared to $3.69 billion or $1.07 per share in the corresponding period of 2022.