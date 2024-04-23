Tesla Q1 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) will be publishing first-quarter 2024 earnings today at 4:05 pm ET. Last year, the electric car maker strengthened its foothold in the market, with the Cybertruck launch adding value to the brand.
The company will be publishing first-quarter results today after the closing bell, amid expectations for a dip in earnings to $0.51 per share from $0.85 per share last year. Analysts are looking for Q1 revenues of $22.15 billion.
In the fourth quarter, revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $25.17 billion. The company produced a total of 494,989 vehicles during the three months and delivered 484,507 units. Earnings, excluding one-off items, dropped to $0.71 per share in the December quarter from $1.19 per share a year earlier. Unadjusted net income came in at $7.93 billion or $2.27 per share in Q4, compared to $3.69 billion or $1.07 per share in the corresponding period of 2022.
