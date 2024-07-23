Categories LATEST

Tesla Q2 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) will be publishing second-quarter 2024 earnings today at 4:10 pm ET. The market will be closely following the event looking for updates on the EV giant’s future plans.

Listen to Tesla’s Q2 2024 earnings call live and check real-time transcript

Market watchers forecast adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share for the June quarter, compared to $0.91 per share in the year-ago period. Analysts are looking for Q2 revenues of $24.77 billion.

In the first quarter, revenues decreased 9% year-over-year to $21.30 billion and missed estimates. The company produced a total of 433,371 vehicles in Q1 and delivered 386,810 units. Earnings, excluding one-off items, dropped to $0.45 per share in the March quarter from $0.85 per share a year earlier.

