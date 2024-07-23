Tesla Q2 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) will be publishing second-quarter 2024 earnings today at 4:10 pm ET. The market will be closely following the event looking for updates on the EV giant’s future plans.
Listen to Tesla’s Q2 2024 earnings call live and check real-time transcript
Market watchers forecast adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share for the June quarter, compared to $0.91 per share in the year-ago period. Analysts are looking for Q2 revenues of $24.77 billion.
In the first quarter, revenues decreased 9% year-over-year to $21.30 billion and missed estimates. The company produced a total of 433,371 vehicles in Q1 and delivered 386,810 units. Earnings, excluding one-off items, dropped to $0.45 per share in the March quarter from $0.85 per share a year earlier.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How Spotify (SPOT) performed in Q2 2024
Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 20% year-over-year to EUR3.8 billion. Net income attributable to owners of the parent was
Philip Morris (PM) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 5.6% year-over-year to $9.5 billion. On an organic basis, revenues grew 9.6%. Net
LMT Earnings: Highlights of Lockheed Martin’s Q2 2024 financial results
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday reported a year-over-year increase in net sales for the second quarter of 2024. The management raised its fiscal 2024 guidance. The aerospace company reported