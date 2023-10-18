Categories LATEST
Tesla Q3 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings today after the closing bell. The market will be closely following the event for updates on the future plans of the EV giant.
Listen to Tesla’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
The market will be looking for earnings of $0.72 per share for the September quarter, which represents a 31% year-over-year decrease. The consensus revenue estimate is $24.16 billion, compared to $21.96 billion a year earlier.
In the second quarter, Automotive sales, which account for more than 80% of the company’s revenues, increased around 50%. The other key business segments also registered strong growth, resulting in a 47% surge in total revenues. Net profit, excluding special items, increased 20% to $0.91 per share in Q2. Production and deliveries hit a new high during the three-month period.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
NFLX Earnings: All you need to know about Netflix’s Q3 2023 earnings results
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue increased 7.8% year-over-year to $8.54 billion, beating estimates of $8.53 billion. Net income was $1.67 billion, or $3.73
Infographic: Key highlights from Abbott Laboratories’ (ABT) Q3 2023 earnings results
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 2.6% year-over-year to $10.1 billion. On an organic basis, sales fell 1.5%. Net earnings remained relatively unchanged
MS Infographic: A snapshot of Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2023 earnings report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Wednesday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Net income applicable to shareholders was $2.4 billion or $1.38 per share in