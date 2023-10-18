Tesla Q3 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings today after the closing bell. The market will be closely following the event for updates on the future plans of the EV giant.

The market will be looking for earnings of $0.72 per share for the September quarter, which represents a 31% year-over-year decrease. The consensus revenue estimate is $24.16 billion, compared to $21.96 billion a year earlier.

In the second quarter, Automotive sales, which account for more than 80% of the company’s revenues, increased around 50%. The other key business segments also registered strong growth, resulting in a 47% surge in total revenues. Net profit, excluding special items, increased 20% to $0.91 per share in Q2. Production and deliveries hit a new high during the three-month period.