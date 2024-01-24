Tesla Q4 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) will be publishing fourth-quarter 2023 earnings today at 4:10 pm ET. The electric car maker further strengthened its foothold in the market last year, with the Cybertruck launch adding value to the brand.

The company will be publishing fourth-quarter results today after the closing bell, amid expectations for a dip in earnings to $0.74 per share from $1.19 per share last year. Analysts see a modest increase in Q4 revenues to $25.62 billion.

In the third quarter, automotive sales grew 4% from last year, driving up total revenues by 9% to $23.35 billion. Among the other business segments, Energy Generation and Services expanded in double digits, while Automotive Leasing revenues declined 21%. Earnings per share, excluding one-off items, fell 37% to $0.66 in Q3.