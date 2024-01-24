Categories LATEST
Tesla Q4 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) will be publishing fourth-quarter 2023 earnings today at 4:10 pm ET. The electric car maker further strengthened its foothold in the market last year, with the Cybertruck launch adding value to the brand.
Listen to Tesla’s Q4 2023 earnings call live and check real-time transcript
The company will be publishing fourth-quarter results today after the closing bell, amid expectations for a dip in earnings to $0.74 per share from $1.19 per share last year. Analysts see a modest increase in Q4 revenues to $25.62 billion.
In the third quarter, automotive sales grew 4% from last year, driving up total revenues by 9% to $23.35 billion. Among the other business segments, Energy Generation and Services expanded in double digits, while Automotive Leasing revenues declined 21%. Earnings per share, excluding one-off items, fell 37% to $0.66 in Q3.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: Highlights of Abbott Laboratories’ (ABT) Q4 2023 earnings report
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), a diversified healthcare services company, Wednesday reported its fourth quarter 2023 financial results. Net income, excluding special items, increased to $1.19 per share in the fourth quarter
Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Q4 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales remained flat at $5 billion versus the same period a year ago. Organic sales rose 3%. Net income
Intel (INTC) all set to report Q4 2023 results. Here is what to look for
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is preparing to report fourth-quarter results on Thursday after the bell, amid expectations for a positive outcome. The company reported revenues above the high end of