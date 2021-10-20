Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, LATEST, Technology
Tesla (TSLA) Q3 Earnings: Revenues surge 57% amid record deliveries; profit beats
Electric car maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday reported strong third-quarter earnings that more than doubled from last year and topped expectations. Driving the bottom-line growth, revenues grew 57% and came in above analysts’ forecast.
At $13.76 billion, third-quarter revenues were up 57% year-over-year and above the estimates. The company produced a total of 237,823 vehicles and delivered a record 241, 391 units during the three-month period, mainly comprising the Model-3 and Model-Y varients.
Net income, adjusted for special items, advanced to $1.86 per share in the third quarter from $0.76 per share a year earlier. Experts were looking for slower growth. Unadjusted net income moved up to $1.62 billion or $1.44 per share from $331 million or $0.27 per share in the third quarter of 2020.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Tesla’s Q3 report
Currently, TSLA is one of the fastest-growing Wall Street stocks, with the value more than doubling in the past twelve months. The stock closed Wednesday’s regular trading higher but declined during the extended session soon after the earnings release.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Biogen posts Q3 earnings well above estimates
Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The company reported Q3 revenue of $2.78 billion, down 18% year-over-year and higher than the
Infographic: Highlights of Verizon’s (VZ) Q3 2021 earnings report
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) reported Third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The telecommunications giant reported Q3 revenue of $32.9 billion, up 4.3% year-over-year and above the
PM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Philip Morris Q3 financial results
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported Third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $8.1 billion. The reported net income amounted to $2.42 billion compared to