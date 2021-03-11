Categories Consumer, Earnings Calls

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc.  (NYSE: DKS) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Mar. 09, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Nate Gilch — Senior Director of Investor Relations

Edward W. Stack — Executive Chairman and Chief Merchandising Officer

Lauren R. Hobart — President and Chief Executive Officer

Lee J. Belitsky — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Simeon Gutman — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Adrienne Yih — Barclays — Analyst

Kate McShane — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Michael Baker — D.A. Davidson & Co. — Analyst

Christopher Horvers — JPMorgan — Analyst

Seth Sigman — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Mike Schwartz — UBS — Analyst

Chuck Grom — Gordon Haskett — Analyst

Paul Lejuez — Citigroup — Analyst

John Kernan — Cowen & Co. — Analyst

Scot Ciccarelli — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Steven Forbes — Guggenheim Partners — Analyst

Joseph Feldman — Telsey Advisory Group — Analyst

Warren Cheng — Evercore ISI — Analyst

Seth Basham — Wedbush Securities — Analyst

Tom Nikic — Wells Fargo Securities — Analyst

_________

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Most Popular

ORCL Earnings: All you need to know about Oracle’s Q3 2021 earnings results

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported its third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $10.1 billion. GAAP net income rose 95% to $5 billion while EPS

The Children’s Place (PLCE): Digital growth, store fleet restructure are instrumental to growth strategy

Shares of The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) were down 6% in afternoon hours on Wednesday. The stock has gained 54% since the beginning of this year and 107% over

After weak 2020, 5G push and debt reduction top AT&T’s agenda

When the virus outbreak crippled global markets last year, telecommunications companies stayed relatively less affected but there were exceptions. AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T), which ended 2020 on a weak note,

Listen On

Tags

Speciality retailer

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top