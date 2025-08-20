TGT Earnings: All you need to know about Target’s Q2 2025 earnings results

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales were $25.2 billion, down slightly versus the year-ago period. Comparable sales decreased 1.9%.

Net earnings of $935 million were down 21.5% compared to last year. Earnings per share, on both a GAAP and adjusted basis, amounted to $2.05, down 20.2% year-over-year.

For fiscal year 2025, Target expects a low-single-digit decline in sales. GAAP EPS is expected to range between $8.00-10.00 and adjusted EPS is expected to be approx. $7.00-9.00.