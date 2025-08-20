Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
TGT Earnings: All you need to know about Target’s Q2 2025 earnings results
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales were $25.2 billion, down slightly versus the year-ago period. Comparable sales decreased 1.9%.
Net earnings of $935 million were down 21.5% compared to last year. Earnings per share, on both a GAAP and adjusted basis, amounted to $2.05, down 20.2% year-over-year.
For fiscal year 2025, Target expects a low-single-digit decline in sales. GAAP EPS is expected to range between $8.00-10.00 and adjusted EPS is expected to be approx. $7.00-9.00.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
IPO News: Picard Medical files for US IPO amid growth push
After a modest start to the year, IPO activity gained momentum in the second quarter, despite lingering macro headwinds and policy uncertainty. Technology and healthcare companies continue to dominate the
What to expect when Dollar General (DG) reports Q2 2025 earnings
Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) stayed red on Tuesday. The stock has gained 9% over the past three months. The discount retailer is scheduled to report its earnings
Earnings Preview: CrowdStrike (CRWD) likely to report mixed results for Q2 2026
Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) had a mixed start to fiscal 2026, reporting higher first-quarter revenue and lower earnings. The company is ramping up investments in its AI-native