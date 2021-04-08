The Simply Good Foods Company. (SMPL) Q2 2021 Earnings Call

The Simply Good Foods Company. (NASDAQ: SMPL) Q2 2021 earnings call dated Apr. 07, 2021.
Corporate Participants:
Mark Pogharian — Vice President, Investor Relations, Treasury and Business Development
Joseph E. Scalzo — Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Todd Cunfer — Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Jason English — Goldman Sachs — Analyst
Chris Growe — Stifel — Analyst
Faiza Alwy — Deutsche Bank — Analyst
Wendy Nicholson — Citigroup — Analyst
Robert Dickerson — Jefferies — Analyst
Alexia Howard — Bernstein — Analyst
Eric Larson — Seaport Global — Analyst
Ryan Bell — Consumer Edge Research — Analyst
_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Most Popular
Beyond Meat (BYND) expands manufacturing capabilities with new facility in China
Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) have gained 4% since the beginning of this year and 87% over the past 12 months. The company has opened a new manufacturing
Applied Materials stock offers good returns amid semiconductor boom
The semiconductor market continues to face severe shortage though chipmakers and equipment manufacturers are expanding production capacity to meet the demand growth, triggered by the digitization spree during the pandemic.
Favorable valuation, volume growth make eBay stock a good bet
The financial performance of online marketplace eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) has not been affected by the ongoing COVID crisis so far, rather the company consistently reported strong earnings that often