The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Q3 2020 earnings call dated



Corporate Participants:

Mark Pogharian — Vice President, Investor Relations, Treasury and Business Development

Joseph E. Scalzo — Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Todd Cunfer — Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Christopher Growe — Stifel Nicolaus — Analyst

Presentation:

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to The Simply Good Foods Company’s Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the conference over to Mark Pogharian, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Mark Pogharian — Vice President, Investor Relations, Treasury and Business Development

Thank you. Good morning. I am pleased to welcome you to The Simply Good Foods Earnings Call for the third quarter ended May 30, 2020. Jos Scalzo, President and Chief Executive Officer and Todd Cunfer, Chief Financial Officer will provide you with an overview of results, which will then be followed by a Q&A session. The Company issued its earnings press release this morning at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern Time. A copy of the release and the accompanying presentation are available under the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com. This call is being webcast and an archive of today’s remarks will also be available.

During the course of today’s call, management will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements based on subsequent events. A detailed listing of such risks and uncertainties can be found in today’s press release and the Company’s SEC filings.

Note that on today’s call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe will provide useful information for our investors. The presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to today’s press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, note that management’s reference for legacy Atkins in today’s presentation and remarks encompasses The Simply Good Foods business excluding Quest.

With that, it is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Joe Scalzo, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Joseph E. Scalzo — Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Thank you, Mark. Good morning and thank you for joining us. Today, I’ll recap Simply Good Foods third quarter results and provide you with some details on the performance of our Atkins and Quest brands. Then Todd will discuss our third quarter financial results in a bit more detail, and we’ll wrap up the discussion with an outlook perspective and then open the call for questions.

Before we get into the details of our Q3 results, I’d like to discuss the impacts we’re seeing with respect to COVID-19. First on behalf of the Company’s Board of Directors and leadership, I want to say thank you to our entire organization, especially our supply chain team and their related partners. They operated flawlessly in the quarter with no major issues. Our teams worked collaboratively to meet the increased demand in the first half of March and ensured raw materials, production and distribution of our products occurred seamlessly throughout the quarter.

During early March in the early stages of COVID-19, U.S. consumers pantry loaded in anticipation of stay-at-home restrictions. Our category and brands experienced accelerated growth during this period. As state restrictions were instituted in late March, pantry loading behavior ended for our category as shopping trips declined significantly, and for the most part remained that way until restrictions began to ease later in the quarter. With the declines in shopping trips, the category in our business was pressured as store trips focused on staples.

Within retailers, smaller-format grocery appeared to do better than larger-format retail like mass merchants, likely driven by shoppers’ desires to avoid people. During the entire quarter, we saw a step-up improvement in e-commerce as well as brick-and-mortar, click & collect, pickup, and delivery; again, as consumers are to avoid non-essential social contact.

Beyond these changes in shopping behavior, there were two other factors impacting our business in the quarter. First, there were lower on-the-go usage occasions, especially for our bar business, which is highly dependent on away-from-home consumption. Second, our brand benefits of weight management and active nutrition were less relevant to consumers during the early stages of home confinement. Of note, the more snack-oriented portion of our portfolio that is consumed mostly at home like the Atkins Endulge confections and Quest protein chips and cookies did very well, and were up nicely during the quarter.

Importantly, as we exited April, marketplace trends for Simply Good Foods and the nutritional snacking category steadily improved. We believe the improvement was due to easing of stay-at-home restrictions that resulted in increasing shopping trips, increased brand relevance, and higher incidences of on-the-go consumption. Despite the unprecedented volatility of COVID-19, we remain focused on long-term growth and doing what’s right for the long-term health of our employees, our brands, and our business.

Atkins and Quest third quarter results were impacted by COVID-19 movement restrictions that were in place for most of the fiscal third quarter. These restrictions resulted in unprecedented changes in consumer and shopper habits and practices, as day-to-day lives were disrupted nearly overnight. With the majority of the population sheltering in place, shopping trips were down and there were fewer on-the-go usage occasions for our brand. As a result, our sales and consumption declined.

Gross and EBITDA margin expansion exceeded our expectations and were driven by lower trade promotion, solid cost control of our outsourced supply chain, and lower SG&A expenses. As we stated at the end of May, the Quest integration and ERP implementation are on track, and progressing as planned.

Looking to Simply Good Foods total Company retail takeaway, we outpaced the category, driven by Atkins Endulge and Quest cookies and chips, offset by declines in bars, our largest segment. Our bar segment is about 55% of our business and was pressured due to lower on-the-go usage occasions, and by lower merchandising as retailers focused on shelf replenishment and dial back on promotion.

Turning to the third quarter, net sales increased 54.2%. Legacy Atkins net sales declined 8.3% as accelerating e-commerce growth was offset by declines in measured channels. The contribution from Quest was a 62.5% benefit to net sales growth. On a comparable basis, Quest Q3 sales were modestly lower versus the year ago period. The increase in adjusted EBITDA is a direct result of higher gross profit, driven by the inclusion of Quest and a decline of legacy Atkins SG&A expenses. Legacy Atkins total gross profit was slightly down due to lower volumes, but encouragingly gross margins were up due to lower trade promotion and improved supply chain costs.

The retail takeaway trends of our business tracks well with the category pre-COVID-19 and during post-COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions. The three periods of this chart provide you with a good visual of how our business has performed by week in calendar 2020. Remember the track channel POS accounts for most of Atkins’ revenue, but only about 55% of Quest, given its large business in the convenient store, specialty and e-commerce channels.

Pre-COVID-19, we enjoyed strong growth. Our performance was in line with plan, and we were on track to deliver another year of above category performance. From early to mid-March, our brands in the category benefited from stock up purchasing behavior by consumers, anticipating soon to be imposed movement restrictions. This pantry loading period was relatively short-lived at about three weeks. As most of the country entered home confinement, we saw marked decrease in shopping trips and fewer use occasions for our portable and convenient on-the-go products, especially our large bar business. These two factors resulted in a steep decline in retail takeaway for our brands and the category starting in late March.

As home confinement restrictions began to ease in May, shopping trip steadily improved from the trough in April, and consumer interest Consumer interest in weight management and active nutrition steadily increased. With these increases in shopping trips and brand relevance, our brand retail takeaway trends also strengthened. In Q3, Atkins’ confections momentum continue with retail takeaway up 12.4%. This strength was offset by softness in bars, which performed slightly better than the category and shakes. We estimate that about 40% of the consumption of Atkins’ products occurs away from home. Therefore, lower on-the-go usage occasions impacted our large convenient and portable nutritious bar business. The bright spot in Q3 was our online business. Specifically, Atkins e-commerce sales increased 125% in the third quarter, driven by a mix of existing and new to e-commerce shoppers. We estimated e-commerce contributed about 6 percentage points to Atkins net sales growth in the quarter. Year-to-date e-commerce is up about 85% and represents about 9% of Atkins’ total gross sales. For perspective, on the growing importance of this channel, legacy Atkins has nearly tripled its e-commerce business over the last two-and-a-half years, and we anticipate continued growth over our strategic planning cycle as stay-at-home restrictions have accelerated shoppers’ adoption of online grocery shopping. We also made solid gains in retail or click & collect, pickup and delivery, and are working on initiatives to ensure we retain these consumers. Changing shopping behavior also impacted offtake in Q3. Trips at large format retailers, our biggest channel are improving, but they’re still lower than year ago. Traditional grocery channel trips are better as is Atkins’ performance there. Our brands are responsive as trips improve, and we believe the weight management and healthy snacking benefits of Atkins will become increasingly more relevant as movement restrictions are relaxed. From a consumer metric standpoint, the decline in shopping trips, lower on-the-go usage occasions, and the lower relevance of weight management during confinement impacted two key buyer metrics during the quarter. The brand experienced lower buy rate as well as a significant slowdown in new buyer growth with the two contributing most of the declines in overall brand consumption. Not surprising, as restrictions have eased, both of these buyers’ metrics have improved, which reinforces the clear correlation between retail takeaway and less stay-at-home behavior. Let me now turn to Quest where Q3 retail takeaway increased 5.2% in the measured IRI/MULO universe. As a reminder, Quest generate about 55% of its U.S. sales in the IRI/MULO universe of traditional food drug mass and club channels. The other 45% of Quest U.S. sales are generated in convenience store class of trade, and the unmeasured e-commerce and specialty channels, which are not tracked by IRI or Nielsen. Chips and cookies performed extremely well with retail takeaway up a combined 54% in Q3. Retailer and consumer demand for these products is exciting and represented about 24% of the Quest’s business during the quarter. Quest bars were pressured during the quarter, down 17.6%, and relatively in-line with the category due to fewer shopper trips, decreased brand relevance, and lower on-the-go consumption. In Q3, the specialty and c-store channels underperformed the measured universe. We expect these classes of trade to be a headwind over the near term, given the significant slowdown in shopping occasions in these channels. As movement restrictions have eased, Quest has outperformed the category and track channels. And in June, Quest retail takeaway was up across all major channels, giving us confidence that the brand will continue to be responsive as consumers return to more normal shopping and consumption patterns. After pulling back on marketing and retail merchandising in April, as movement restrictions began to ease and retailers returned to more normal promotion activities, we increased trade promotion and marketing in late May. We expect these investments of greater on-air advertising and trade promotion to continue throughout Q4. Our initiatives are focused on the combination of advertising, both TV and digital, strong in-store merchandising and display support, and innovation time to the upcoming fall shelf resets. In summary, The Simply Good Foods Company competes in a highly attractive category and with two scale lifestyle brands and usage occasions. As we stated in our May 27th press release, the Quest integration as well as the ERP implementation is on track. I have tremendous confidence in the leadership team, as we execute on our growth vision of being the leading Company in nutritious snacking category. We have preserved distinct brand building teams dedicated to the unique characteristics of our brands, while simultaneously establishing the right foundation to leverage the scale of our combined organization in the areas of sales, marketing, and product innovation. It also provides improved efficiency in our supply chain and customer service functions and facilitates enhanced go-to-market strategies. We believe this structure will help us drive meaningful net sales and earnings growth into the future. The Atkins and Quest brands are tightly aligned with consumer mega trends for healthy snacking, with the nutrition nutritional profile that’s protein-rich and low in carbs and sugar. This profile has broad appeal to consumers interested in better-for-you as well as weight management and active nutrition shoppers looking to achieve their goals. Assuming a home confinement restrictions continue to ease, we anticipate that our brands will become increasingly more relevant to our target consumers. As such, over the remainder of the fourth quarter and into fiscal 2021, we’ll invest in our brands and position our business for long-term growth for operating our business for the long term and committed to doing the right thing for our employees, our customers, consumers, and investors during these unprecedented times. Now, I’ll turn the call over to Todd, who will provide you with some greater financial details.

Todd Cunfer — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Joe, and good morning everyone. Let me start with two points as they relate to the numbers you see on the slides that follow. First, for comparative purposes, we will review financial statements for the 13 weeks and 39 weeks ended May 30, 2020. Second, given our asset light, strong cash flow business model, we will evaluate our performance on an adjusted basis as it relates to EBITDA and diluted earnings per share. We have included a detailed reconciliation from GAAP to adjusted historical items in today’s press release. We believe these adjusted measures are key indicator of the true underlying performance of the business.

I will begin with a review of our net sales. Third quarter legacy Atkins volume declined 9.4%. The legacy Atkins e-commerce business increased 125% in the quarter, and contributed about 6 percentage points of growth. Brick and mortar was off 15.4% and net price realization was a 1.1% benefit. Note that the return to our normal inventory build in Q2 we discussed last quarter represents the variance between Q3 net sales and the retail takeaway that Joe discussed.

The Q3 Quest contribution was a 62.5% benefit, resulting in total Q3 net sales increase of 54.2%. The volume decline I mentioned on the previous slide was primarily driven by bars. As this slide depicts, bars is more than 50% of our business and very profitable. Despite these pressures, we were able to expand gross margin. Also note that confections, chips, and cookies are about 20% of our sales and up nicely versus last year. We believe the at-home snacking usage occasion is a white space opportunity for us.

Now for a review of third quarter results across other major metrics. Gross profit was $88.6 million, an increase of $31.9 million or 56.4%, driven by the inclusion of Quest. Gross margin improved 60 basis points to 41.2% in the quarter, driven by reduced trade promotions and lower supply chain costs, partially offset by mix as bar growth lagged the overall business. Adjusted EBITDA increased 74.2% to $43.4 million, driven by the increase in gross profit and legacy Atkins SG&A expenses, which declined versus the year ago period.

Looking at it by line item, total Company selling and marketing expenses increased by 40% or $7 million to $24.5 million. The increase was due to Quest as legacy Atkins declined about 10%. G&A expenses, excluding Quest-related integration and restructuring cost as well as stock-based compensation, increased about 50% in Q3, attributable to the addition of Quest as legacy Atkins cost declined about 21%, primarily due to lower incentive compensation. Incentive compensation. Please note that Q3 adjusted EBITDA benefited from lower cost in two areas. First, the COVID’s impact on retailers pushed in-store displays and merchandising from Q3 to Q4. This lowered our trade rate versus prior year in Q3, and will increase trade versus prior year in Q4. Second, based on our revised outlook for the full year, we trued-up our incentive compensation accrual in Q3, with a much less favorable impact to EBITDA in Q4. Additionally, compared to a more modest expense in Q3, the majority of ERP-related expenses will hit the P&L in Q4. Moving to other items in the P&L, interest expense increased $4.9 million to $8.3 million due to the higher term loan balance. Our effective tax rate in the third quarter was 26.9%, slightly higher than the year ago period of 25.4% due to timing of select items. For the full year, we anticipate an effective tax rate of around 26%. As a result, reported net income in Q3 was $16.4 million versus $13.5 million in the year ago period. Year-to-date results are as follows: Net sales increased 54.7% to $594.1 million, driven primarily by the Quest acquisition and a 4.6% increase in the legacy Atkins brand. Gross profit was $236.2 million, an increase of $78 million or 49.3%, driven by legacy Atkins sales growth and Quest. This was partially offset by the previously discussed non-cash $7.5 million inventory purchase accounting step-up adjustment related to the Quest acquisition. As a result, reported gross margin was 39.7%, a 150 basis point decline versus last year. The non-cash inventory step-up adversely impacted year-to-date gross margin by 130 basis points. Adjusted EBITDA increased 56.8% to $116.9 million, driven by the increase in gross profit, partially offset by selling and marketing expenses, which increased 47% or $22.4 million to $70 million. The majority of the increase, about 85%, was due to the addition of Quest. G&A expenses, excluding Quest-related integration and restructuring costs as well as stock-based compensation, increased about $20 million to $58 million due to the inclusion of Quest. Year-to-date legacy Atkins G&A is 8.6% lower versus last year, driven primarily by lower incentive expense. Business transaction, integration, restructuring costs, and stock-based compensation were combined $43.7 million and primarily associated with the Quest acquisition. Moving to other items in the P&L. The net impact of interest income and interest expense was an increase of $15.1 million due to the higher term loan balance. Year-to-date income tax expense was $8.2 million versus $13.2 million in the prior year. As a result, Q3 year-to-date reported net income was $22.2 million versus $41.4 million last year. Turning to EPS. In the third quarter of 2020, the Company reported $0.17 per share diluted, compared with $0.16 per share diluted for the comparable period of 2019. Q3 was impacted by integration cost of $4.1 million and restructuring expenses of $1.4 million. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.26, an increase of $0.06 versus the year ago period. Note that we calculate adjusted diluted EPS as adjusted EBITDA less interest income, interest expense, and income taxes. Year-to-date reported EPS was $0.23 a share versus $0.49 per share diluted in the prior year, impacted by the non-cash inventory step-up of $7.5 million, integration cost of $9.4 million, business combination cost of $26.9 million, and restructuring expenses of $1.4 million. Year-to-date adjusted diluted EPS was $0.71, an increase of $0.11 versus the year ago period. Please refer to today’s press release for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. Moving on to the balance sheet and cash flows. Year-to-date, we paid down $21 million of term loan, and at the end of Q3, the outstanding term loan balance was $635.5 million. As of May 30, 2020, the Company had a cash of $111 million. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the Company paid down the $25 million that have borrowed under its revolving credit facility in March. At the end of June, the Company’s estimated cash balance was about $80 million. Despite the negative volume impact due to COVID in the third quarter, the Company generated free cash flow of nearly $40 million, and we are well on track to achieving the targeted trailing 12 months net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of less than 3.7 times by fiscal year-end 2020. We anticipate net interest expense to be $31 million to $32 million. Year-to-date depreciation and amortization was $11.6 million and capital expenditures were about $800,000. Capital expenditures for fiscal 2020 are expected to be about $2 million, lower versus our previous forecast, as the estimate for ERP implementation has been reduced. I would now like to turn the call back to Joe for closing remarks.

Joseph E. Scalzo — Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Thanks, Todd. The marketplace trends of our brands have improved sequentially as home confinement restrictions eased during our fiscal third quarter and into the first month or so of the fourth quarter. We believe the increase in consumption is due to increasing brand relevance, more shopping trips, and more on-the-go consumption. Rapid growth in e-commerce and pickup and delivery is contributed to these positive trends. However, in the near term, we expect channel shifting away from large format to continue, and the trips in the convenience store and specialty classes of trade will remain pressured.

As we’ve previously stated, there are many long-term growth opportunities that exist in this category and our business. Consumers continue to tell us that health and wellness snacking is important to them. And low household penetration will be a tailwind for our business and category for years to come. Given our visibility well into our fiscal fourth quarter, we feel reasonably confident in providing total year guidance.

Assuming no major changes in U.S. movement restrictions in the final weeks of our fiscal year, for the full fiscal 2020, the Company anticipates net sales of $790 million to $800 million and adjusted EBITDA of $145 million to $150 million. Legacy Atkins net sales and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be about the same as the year ago period, including the headwind of the 53rd week in fiscal 2019. The Company estimates that the extra week included in the fiscal year 2019 is a headwind to year-over-year comparisons of reported legacy net sales growth in fiscal 2020 of about 200 basis points of growth. Our outlook for full year 2020 adjusted diluted earnings per share is $0.86 to $0.90 compared to $0.77 in 2019. Please refer to today’s press release for an explanation of the Company’s definition of adjusted diluted earnings per share.

We appreciate everyone’s interest in The Simply Good Foods Company, and we are now available to take your questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions ] Our first question is from Chris Growe with Stifel. Please proceed.

Christopher Growe — Stifel Nicolaus — Analyst

Hi, good morning.

Joseph E. Scalzo — Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Hey, Chris.

Todd Cunfer — Chief Financial Officer

Hi, Chris.

Mark Pogharian — Vice President, Investor Relations, Treasury and Business Development

Hey, Chris.

Christopher Growe — Stifel Nicolaus — Analyst

Thank you for — thanks for the time today, and hope you all are doing well. I just want to ask as I look at your guidance for the year and the implied level for the fourth quarter, it seems like your — as I’m just kind of back into your legacy Atkins outlook is pretty similar to what happened in Q3, and we have seen an improvement in — obviously a slow improvement and so the re-opening of some of these states. I want to get a sense of that legacy Atkins outlook for the business. And then to also understand around that, are there any unique like inventory movements, consumer pantry levels, and then you also noted like a trade promotional shift from Q3 to Q4, just to understand how those play into your outlook for Q4 legacy Atkins sales?

Joseph E. Scalzo — Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Yes. So, legacy Atkins Q4 will be slightly better than Q3 on an apples-to-apples basis 53rd week

Todd Cunfer — Chief Financial Officer

53rd week, which is an 8-point headwind for the quarter, 2 points for the year significant. With retailers pushing out trade promotions and merchandising activity, that was — that’s a 2 point or 3 point hit to Q4. So, we got a benefit in Q3 that shifts to Q4. So, we’ll do a little bit better apples-to-apples on a volume basis, but the 53rd week is the biggest impact.

Christopher Growe — Stifel Nicolaus — Analyst

Okay. And do you believe consumer pantry levels are now at a level that does not incorporate a higher rate inventory overall?

Todd Cunfer — Chief Financial Officer

We do. We’re in a apples — we’re in a good position from inventory, no big shifts on a year-to-date basis. So, we think it’s very level at this point.

Christopher Growe — Stifel Nicolaus — Analyst

Okay. And, then just one other question which is around the fall shelf reset, as we kind of move through the quarter and get closer to that period. Is that occurring at retail? Maybe, if you had some retailers that are not reselling shelves, and I’m just curious from a high level. Is that a net benefit to you? Do you have a lot of new products prepared for for those shelves resets?

Todd Cunfer — Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So, Chris. So far, it appears everybody is on track, that would normally be resetting in the fall what we set in the fall. So, we’re in the midst of those decisions right now. It’s hard always to protect. We’ve got, I think the best pipeline in our business in quite a while. So, we’re cautiously optimistic. But, again in the middle of those decisions, those things are starting. We’ll start hearing about them in August for resets, call it September or October or November.

Christopher Growe — Stifel Nicolaus — Analyst

Okay. Thanks so much [Indecipherable].

Todd Cunfer — Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Thank you, Chris. Take care.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.