The TJX Companies (TJX) Earnings: 2Q21 Key Numbers

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net sales fell to $6.7 billion from $9.7 billion in the same period last year. Overall open-only comp store sales fell 3% from last year.

Net loss amounted to $214 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to a net income of $758 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.

For the third quarter, the company expects overall open-only comp store sales to decrease 10-20%.

