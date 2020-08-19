The TJX Companies (TJX) Earnings: 2Q21 Key Numbers

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net sales fell to $6.7 billion from $9.7 billion in the same period last year. Overall open-only comp store sales fell 3% from last year.
Net loss amounted to $214 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to a net income of $758 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.
For the third quarter, the company expects overall open-only comp store sales to decrease 10-20%.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Stable demand should help PetMed (PETS) emerge stronger from pandemic
PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) has been around for a long time, expanding its foothold in the lucrative pet care market at a slow but steady pace. Last year, the company
Lowe’s Q2 2020 earnings results — Infographic
Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) reported second-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday. The home improvement company reported a 30% increase in Q2 revenues to $27.3.1 billion, beating Wall Street
Agilent (A) Q3 earnings rise, beat forecast; revenue down 1%
Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) reported third-quarter results Tuesday after the closing bell. Earnings increased from last year and surpassed the forecast. The stock traded higher immediately after the announcement. The