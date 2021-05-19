The TJX Companies (TJX) Q1 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended May 1, 2021.

Net income for the first quarter was $533.9 million, or $0.44 per share, compared to net loss of $887.5 million, or $0.74 per share in the first quarter of 2021.

Net sales increased 126% to $10.1 billion.