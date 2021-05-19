Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
The TJX Companies (TJX) Q1 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended May 1, 2021.
Net income for the first quarter was $533.9 million, or $0.44 per share, compared to net loss of $887.5 million, or $0.74 per share in the first quarter of 2021.
Net sales increased 126% to $10.1 billion.
As we start the second quarter, overall open-only comp store sales trends remain similar to the first quarter. While the environment remains uncertain, particularly internationally, we are convinced we are strongly positioned as we emerge from this health crisis. Looking ahead, we see numerous opportunities to capture additional market share around the world and are excited about the runway for growth we see for TJX.Ernie Herrman, CEO and President of The TJX Companies, Inc.
