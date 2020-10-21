Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Earnings: 3Q20 Key Numbers

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 36% year-over-year to $8.52 billion.

GAAP earnings jumped 157% to $1.93 billion, or $4.84 per share, compared to $760 million, or $1.88 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 91% to $5.63.

