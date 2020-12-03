Tilly’s, Inc. (TLYS) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Gar Jackson — Investor Relations

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Tilly’s fiscal 2020 third quarter earnings call. Ed Thomas, President and CEO; and Michael Henry, CFO, will discuss the company’s results and then host a Q&A section. For a copy of Tilly’s earnings press release, please visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at tillys.com. From this section, shortly after the conclusion of the call, you will also be able to find a recorded replay of this call for the next 30 days.

Certain forward-looking statements will be made during this call that reflect Tilly’s judgment and analysis only as of today, December 3, 2020, and actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on various factors affecting Tilly’s business, including impacts of and the company’s actions in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more thorough discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with any forward-looking statements, please see the disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements that is included in our fiscal 2020 third quarter earnings release, which was furnished to the SEC today on Form 8-K, as well as our other filings with the SEC referenced in that disclaimer. Today’s call will be limited to one hour and I will include a Q&A session after our prepared remarks.

I will now turn the call over to Ed.

Edmond Thomas — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Gar. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We continue to adapt to this rapidly evolving COVID-19 environment and its impact on retail. We have gone from having our stores open for only 50% of total available operating days in the first quarter to 65% in the second quarter to 94% in the third quarter all with restrictions on operating hours and customer traffic upon store reopening’s that began during the second quarter.

We entered the third quarter with 33 of our California indoor mall stores closed for the entire month of August, began reopening these stores throughout September and reopened the final eight stores on October 7. As we announced in early September, back to school days were meaningfully delayed, compared to prior years, which got us off to a very weak start to the quarter in August. However, as schools announced their later reopening dates, our business began to rebound to a degree later in the quarter. Compared to the respective fiscal months of last year August net sales decreased 35%, but then September net sales increased 22%, and October net sales increased 10%. Altogether this resulted in a total net sales decrease of 9% for the third quarter, which we view as an encouraging result particularly in light of our August results in the significant number of stores that were closed for a portion of the quarter.

Our e-commerce business continued to thrive during the third quarter, generating 57% net sales increase was significantly improved product margins and bottom line profitability, compared to last year. We have function with a digital first mindset during this pandemic period and it has driven significant improvement in our e-commerce assortment management, resulted an expanded and more profitable digital spend, additional customer convenience enhancements; including curbside pickup and operational improvements in our e-commerce distribution center. All these factors have combined to drive meaningful improvement in our e-commerce business, which we hope to sustain and build upon going forward.

In terms of merchandising for the third quarter, women’s was our strongest performing department with a mid single-digit percentage increase in comp sales, compared to last year. Although all other departments comp negative to last year, each department improved trend wise as the quarter progressed. We introduced several new third-party brands during the quarter and we have been pleased with their performance.

We also launched certain hard goods during the quarter, including skateboards, bikes and roller skates, which have performed well. Accessories were particularly challenging, due to the reduced sales of backpacks, which we believe is primarily due to increased volume of in-home and remote learning during the pandemic. We ended the quarter with total inventory per square foot, down 7.4% to last year and believe our inventories are well positioned for the holiday season.

Turning to real estate. We have reached agreements in full or in principle addressing nearly 90% of our total store leases relating to withheld rents during the periods of store closures and adjustments of future rents in light of the ongoing pandemic. We are appreciative of the support provided by our — to our company by the landlord community. We currently expect to open seven new stores during the fiscal — during fiscal 2021 that would deferred from this year by agreement with the respective mall landlords. These stores are currently expected to open during the March to May time period, although this remains subject to change. We will continue to be very selective and opportunistic about opening any additional stores next year in light of the rapidly evolving environment.

Finally, just before the end of the quarter, we opened our first RSQs skate test store here in the Irvine spectrum. This new test store is a skate influence concept store under our proprietary RSQ brand, which incorporates hard goods; including skateboard assembly, apparel and accessories. Given what we believe is a broad and increasing appeal of skate boarding, particularly with it’s inclusion in the Olympics next year, we think this is an important test for us. However, this is just a test store at this stage, not a fully developed chain concept and any future plans will be dependent upon consumer reaction to, and performance of this test store in greater stability in the retail environment.

Turning to the fourth quarter, total comparable net sales have been just shy of flat through December 1st versus corresponding period last year — of last year. As expected, e-com sales have continued to be strong with a 42% increase during this time period. Comparable net sales in physical stores have decreased by 14% in the fourth quarter, compared to the corresponding period of last year. No stores were opened on Thanksgiving Day this year and Black Friday results in stores were well off last year’s pace as we had anticipated.

However, store comps have been positive each day since Black Friday. Overall, significant reductions in store traffic have been partially offset by an improved conversion rate in higher average transaction value. We can’t be certain what the rest of the holiday season will look like or what impact the ongoing pandemic will have on our ability to drive sales and continue to operate our stores or e-commerce particularly in light of the recent sharp increase in COVID cases across the country, an additional trend — customer traffic restrictions in certain areas.

However, as long as we are able to continue to be fully operational, we are hopeful that this year’s holiday season can be somewhat closer to normal than what we saw during the back-to-schools period. At this time, we expect total sales for the fourth quarter to be somewhat lower than last year overall, due to the ongoing pandemic and much higher unemployment on last year at this time. Even if we are able to continue to operate — operating our stores throughout the quarter.

In closing, I want to thank our entire team of store associates, field and corporate employees for their tireless commitment to making Tilly’s the best it can be during this incredibly challenging time for all of us.

Mike will now provide more details on our third quarter operating performance and balance sheet. Mike?

Mike Henry — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Ed. Good afternoon, everyone. Details of our third quarter operating performance, compared to last year’s third quarter were as follows: Total net sales for the third quarter were $140.3 million, a decrease of $14.5 million or 9.4%, compared to $154.8 million last year.

Net sales from physical stores were $104.6 million, a decrease of $27.5 million or 20.8%, compared to $132.1 million last year. These results were negatively influenced by the delayed back-to-school dates this year and the stores that were closed for a portion of the quarter that Ed referenced earlier. Net sales from stores represented 74.5% of total net sales for the quarter, compared to 85.3% of total net sales last year.

E-commerce, net sales were $35.7 million, an increase of $13 million or 57.3%, compared to $22.7 million last year. E-commerce net sales represented 25.5% of total net sales for the quarter, compared to 14.7% last year. We ended the quarter with 238 total stores, all of which were opened for business with restrictions on operating hours and customer traffic, compared to 232 total stores operating as normal last year. On a year-to-date basis, we have opened one new store and permanently closed three stores.

Gross profit, including buying, distribution and occupancy expenses was $40.7 million or 29.0% of net sales, compared to $47.2 million or 30.5% of net sales last year. Product margins improved by 70 basis points, primarily due to improved e-com product margins and reduced markdowns overall, compared to last year.

Buying distribution and occupancy costs deleveraged by 220 basis points collectively against lower total sales. Distribution expenses deleveraged by 120 basis points, primarily due to an increase in e-com shipping costs of $1.5 million associated with a significant increase in e-commerce orders. Occupancy costs decreased by $1 million, but the leverage by 110 basis points against lower total net sales. Buying costs improved by $300,000 or 10 basis points, primarily due to a severance obligation recorded in last year’s third quarter.

Total SG&A expenses were $37.1 million or 26.5% of net sales, compared to $39.5 million or 25.5% of net sales last year. Total SG&A was reduced by $2.3 million, but the leverage 100 basis points against lower total net sales, compared to last year.

Store payroll and related benefits decreased by $3.9 million in total, primarily resulting from the various periods of store closures during the quarter, careful management of staffing levels and including a $1.2 million payroll tax benefit from the CARES Act. Most other expenses were also reduced, compared to last year.

The primary exceptions to this were increased e-com marketing and fulfillment expenses of $2.3 million, due to the significant growth in e-commerce orders and a $1.7 million disputed sales tax assessment received from the State of California, relating to the 2015 to 2017 years.

Operating income was $3.5 million or 2.5% of net sales, compared to $7.7 million or 5% of net sales last year. This decline in operating results was directly attributable to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our retail stores.

Other income expense decreased by $0.9 million, compared to last year, primarily due to having lower total cash and marketable securities, earning lower interest rates on our investments and paying interest on previously borrowed cash, compared to last year.

Income tax expense was $1.4 million or 39.8% of pre-tax income, compared to $2.2 million or 25.9% of pre-tax income last year. The increase in income tax rate is primarily due to the impact of the CARES Act, which allows for the carry back of year-to-date operating losses to prior fiscal years that had higher tax rates. We cannot accurately predict what our effective income tax rate will be going forward as it is dependent upon our operating results, which are also largely unpredictable in the current environment.

Net income was $2.1 million or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to $6.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share last year. Weighted average shares were $29.8 million for both periods.

Turning to our balance sheet, we ended the third quarter with cash and marketable securities totaling $125.3 million, including $12.4 million of withheld store lease payments and no debt outstanding, compared to $130.1 million and no withheld store lease payments or debt outstanding last year. We ended the quarter with inventories per square foot, down 7.4%.

Year-to-date capital expenditures were $6.4 million, compared to $10.6 million last year, primarily due to the reduction in new store openings this year. One additional item of note regarding liquidity is announced in early November, we replaced our $25 million revolving credit facility with a $65 million assetbacked credit facility in order to provide our company with increased protection against potential future business disruptions from the pandemic or otherwise. We think our long time banking partner Wells Fargo Bank for working with us to provide greater liquidity projections for our company.

As of December 2, 2020, our total cash and marketable securities totaled $138.6 million, including $4.4 million of withheld store lease payments and no debt outstanding, compared to $143.7 million and no withheld store lease payments or debt outstanding at the corresponding time last year.

Turning to the fourth quarter. Given the continuing unpredictability surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, including, but not limited to its impact on consumer behavior and our ability to continue to operate some or all of our stores or e-commerce at any point in time, we are unable to reliably predict our future sales or earnings at this time. And therefore, therefore we’ll not be providing any specific guidance.

However given the anticipated negative impacts of the ongoing pandemic, including restrictions on customer traffic to stores and significantly higher unemployment this year, compared to last year, we expect our fourth quarter net sales and earnings per share to be lower than last year’s fourth quarter. We do not believe it is realistic to expect our earnings to be near last year’s levels, due to the lower sales expectations and higher shipping rates, compared to last year.

Operator, we’ll now go to Q&A.

Questions and Answers:

David Buckley — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Hi guys, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. Mike, just on your last comment on margins, could you just discuss the e-com profitability outlook for the fourth quarter? Any type of surcharge pressure you expect to incur? And then whether or not you expect product margins to improve again in the fourth quarter?

Mike Henry — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

So again, we’re not providing any specific guidance to anything given how unpredictable the environment is. But I think directionally, we would expect some of the trends that we saw in the third quarter to carry into the fourth quarter. So we have seen meaningfully improved regular price selling, full price selling on e-com for several months now that probably isn’t going to change, we think during the fourth quarter.

Certainly, added shipping charges in such with the high increase in e-com sales that we’re anticipating. But year-over-year e-com has certainly improved its profitability relative to historical years from a combination of the operational improvements that we mentioned, but also — the full price selling that’s been significantly stronger for most of the year at this point. So I don’t think that’s going to change.

David Buckley — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Okay, great. And can you just discuss — how these store capacity issues over Black Friday or since then. And so how are you managing them?

Edmond Thomas — President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, we have. It varies by state, county actually just a little while ago California announced some further restrictions on capacity. But we’ve managed it well, the teams have managed it well, our conversion rates are actually up, which is a good thing. And it’s a challenge [Phonetic] sometimes, but overall we gotten to

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

