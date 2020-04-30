Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Bradley Alexander — Vice President, Investor Relations

Jeremy D. Thigpen — President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Mey — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Roddie Mackenzie — Senior Vice President, Marketing, Innovation & Industry Relations

Presentation:

Bradley Alexander — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, Valerie. Good morning, and welcome to Transocean’s First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. A copy of our press release covering financial results along with supporting statements and schedules, including reconciliations and disclosures regarding non-GAAP financial measures are posted on our website at deepwater.com.

Joining me on this morning’s call are Jeremy Thigpen, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Mey, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Roddie MacKenzie, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Contracts.

During the course of this call, Transocean may make certain forward-looking statements regarding various matters related to our business and company that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current expectations and certain assumptions and are therefore subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our SEC filings for more information regarding our forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties that could impact our future results. Also, please note that the company undertakes no duty to update or revise forward-looking statements.

Following Jeremy and Mark’s prepared comments, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. During this time, to get more participants an opportunity to speak on this call, please limit yourself to one initial question and one follow-up.

Thank you very much. I’ll now turn the call over to Jeremy.

Jeremy D. Thigpen — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Brad, and welcome to our employees, customers, investors and analysts participating in today’s call. Before we dive into the results, I would just like to inform our listeners that we are continuing to work safely and remotely to do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, please forgive us if the audio quality is different from speaker to speaker and if the Q&A section is a bit choppy as we are all on our remote phone lines.

As reported in yesterday’s earnings release, for the first quarter, Transocean generated adjusted EBITDA of $235 million on $807 million in adjusted revenue. While revenue efficiency for the quarter fell just short of our guidance of 95%, primarily attributable to our Norwegian operations, lower than guided costs across the enterprise, enabled us to deliver adjusted EBITDA results that exceeded our expectations.

These results are reflective of our first full quarter of operations from the Deepwater Corcovado and Deepwater Mykonos, which both commenced multiyear campaigns with Petrobras in Brazil during the fourth quarter of last year. Also in the first quarter, the Deepwater Asgard commenced her new contract with Beacon Offshore Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. With Beacon already exercising the first two options, she is now contracted to work into the fourth quarter of this year. The Transocean Leader started to campaign with Premier in the U.K. in March and it’s scheduled to remain on contract through the middle of the year.

Additionally, we have a number of contracts we previously announced that either have commenced or about to commence operations. In Canada, the Barents has commenced operations with Equinor. This initial campaign is expected to run into the third quarter of the year with the possibility that Equinor could exercise following options, extending her through the year.

In the U.K., we have worked with our customer [Indecipherable] who is drilling with Pit 712 to delay their drilling campaign into the fall, allowing us to substitute for the 712 with either the Paul B. Loyd or Transocean Leader following their current campaign. As we have repeatedly demonstrated over the years, we will quickly and thoughtfully evaluate the future of the 712 and her value in our fleet.

The Discoverer Inspiration was just completed a successful five year campaign with Chevron has now become her contract — begun her contract with Tellus in the Gulf of Mexico. Her superior drilling performance with Chevron was instrumental in her contracting immediate follow-on work that keeps her working into the third quarter.

In Trinidad, the DD3 is in the process of going through acceptance testing with Shell. I want to commend our operations teams for their diligence in delivering top-tier performance to ExxonMobil in Equatorial Guinea, completing the mobilization to Trinidad and crewing this rig to assure we deliver the asset to our customer as expected despite the challenges presented by COVID-19.

The performance of the Transocean employees is not unique to our operations in Trinidad. I want to personally thank and recognize all of our offshore teams for their sacrifices, including many extended hedges, and our onshore teams for facilitating uninterrupted global operations and managing the vast array of COVID-19 challenges.

In every jurisdiction where we work, we have confronted and overcome obstacles, including but not limited to, travel bans and required quarantines to and from countries for crew changes, flight cancellation — flight cancellations and scheduling changes, obtaining critical inventory and parts, safety and health check of all personnel onboard, maintaining a safe work area and living quarters, while still following social distancing recommendations and where we required crew isolation and evacuation. I am beyond proud of the entire Transocean team and their efforts to ensure operations safely continue.

We have kept our fleet on contract and operated to Transocean’s high standards for safety, reliability and efficiency. Even in the instances where our customers or non-Transocean rig personnel were unable to reach the rig, including our only instance of a force majeure, which occurred in India and was resolved after approximately one week, we have kept our fleet operational for our customers. This is a direct result of the extraordinary efforts of our organization to charter flights and contract boats when conventional travel was unavailable. Locating both necessary accommodations to ensure employee had places to stay before and after crew changes. And closely coordinate with suppliers and freight forwarders to keep our rig stocked with necessary supplies.

Additionally, we have done this while keeping our onshore personnel throughout the world safe by following local protocols for social distancing and other precautions. Transocean’s onshore employees have been able to productively and successfully work remotely and will continue to do so until such actions are deemed no longer necessary by government and health officials. This is a reflection of our continued commitment to safety with our top priority remaining the health of our employees and our customers. With this, I say thank you to the entire team of Transocean.

Looking at our fleet, we’ve recently taken the action to responsibly recycle four older-stacked assets; the Polar Pioneer in the Songa Dee from our harsh environment fleet and the 711 and 714 from our Midwater fleet. All of these assets were at least 35 years old and with a significant cost required for thier respective reactivations coupled with the perceived future marketability of these less capable units, we determined that they no longer have sufficient option value to warrant retention. Needless to say, given the current uncertainty in the industry, we hope and expect to see similar moves across the industry.

I would now like to make a few comments about COVID-19 and its perceived impact to Transocean’s industry-leading $9.6 billion backlog. As I mentioned earlier, we do not have any rigs that are currently in a force majeure status as a result of COVID-19. As a reminder, the strength of our backlog enabled us to bolster our liquidity over the past few years by securitizing the two largest parts of our backlog; the combined eight contracts with Shell and Equinor. These contracts were strong, not just from a dayrate perspective, but the quality of the customers and the strength of the terms and conditions in the contract.

While we are and we’ll continue to do everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 not just on these rigs, but on all of our rigs, we take comfort in the fact that these eight contracts We take comfort in the fact that these eight contracts provide for significantly longer remediation periods than a standard in the industry. I again like to emphasize, we will continue to remain vigilant and doing everything we can to keep our rigs COVID-19-free, and we’ll continue taking the necessary actions in that pursuit. I’d also like to take this opportunity to say that our customers have been extremely supportive and complementary of our efforts and our protocol throughout this pandemic, and have worked closely with us to safely continue to operate through this crisis. Turning to our market outlook. In response to the steep decreases we’ve seen in oil prices in the past three months, customer budgets have been significantly reduced. Still while our backlog remains a source of strength, our near-term outlook for new work and escalating dayrates is obviously tempered. Having said that, we’ve been encouraged to see that our customers are not canceling projects that we’re likely to proceed earlier in the year, but rather looking to defer and postpone their sanctioning generally by nine months to 12 months. When we look out over the next 18 months, we now see more than 80 projects with a total duration of almost 90 rig years. We fully recognize that the current oil price does not support commitment of these projects, but as oil prices recover, these offshore projects will once again become economically viable. And we continue to believe that offshore represents a better investment opportunity for our customer base than their onshore projects. In response to the current market condition and similar to the steps we took during the previous downturn to preserve our margins, Transocean will take the necessary steps to reduce expenses commensurate with the decline in our fleet activity. Fortunately, through a purposeful and disciplined marketing strategy, we came into 2020 with only one idle rig and the remainder of our active fleet effectively fully booked in the first half of the year with some roll off thereafter. We have taken the opportunity discussed previously with the 712 to transfer future work on to the Loyd or the Leader to allow us to more efficiently run our fleet. Where other similar opportunities present themselves, we would look to capitalize on these situations. In an effort to further manage our costs, we will also be decisive in immediately cold-stacking and in some cases recycling assets that do not have foreseeable contracting opportunities. Additionally, as evidenced by our first quarter performance, we have already initiated actions to reduce other non-essential operating and SG&A expenses to reduce our support costs and defer all non-essential capex and internal initiatives. Our cost structure is scalable based on activity levels, and we will remain diligent in adjusting it as our drilling activity dictates. As we await higher oil prices and the commencement of new projects, we are working diligently with our customers to have near-term options to best align our interests with theirs in an effort to keep our fleet active. Having said that, it is important for us to generate cash with any new contracts. Therefore, we will continue to exercise discipline in our contracting. We are very happy that we started 2020 with almost 100% of our marketable fleet contracted into the back half of the year. This now affords us the opportunity to focus on operations with a number of months to strategically determine how to best manage our fleet. In the event, market weakness continues throughout the year, we will act decisively to ensure our fleet is either operational or stacked to protect our liquidity. We’re also determining how best to manage the anticipated delivery of the Deepwater Atlas later this year. Despite the dislocation between oil supply and demand and the unprecedented decline in oil prices, there remain significant customer interest regarding the Atlas and her potential to become the industry’s second 20,000 psi ultra-deepwater drillship. As such, we will continue to work closely with our customers and the shipyard, which is currently challenged to meet its year end delivery schedule due to disruptions created by COVID-19 as we move closer to delivering this state-of-the-art asset to the industry. In conclusion, we are disappointed that the broad recovery we were expecting at the beginning of the year is now likely to be delayed into 2021. However, we are committed to our customers and working with them to find the right contractual solution to enable their programs, while operating safely at the highest performance levels with the industry’s most capable assets. We’ve positioned ourselves with the clear view of harsh environment in ultra-deepwater drilling and we’ll continue to strategically refine our fleet to further enhance our position. As such, we expect that our marketed fleet will remain industry’s most utilized as we successfully navigate this extended downturn. Mark?

Mark Mey — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Jeremy, and good day to all. During today’s call, I will briefly recap our first quarter results then provide guidance for the second quarter. Lastly, I’ll provide an update on our liquidity forecast through 2021. As reported in our detailed press release, for the first quarter of 2020, we reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $392 million or $0.64 per diluted share. After adjusting for unfavorable items associated with impairment charges on the previously announced floater retirements and loss on the retirement of debt, we reported adjusted net loss of $187 million or $0.30 per diluted share. Further details are included in our press release.

Highlights of the first quarter include, adjusted EBITDA of $235 million, reflecting the continued conversion of our industry-leading contract backlog to cash and our persistent focus on costs, fleet-wide revenue efficiency of 94%, reduced fleet-wide operating days of 2,419 for the quarter as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and a net decrease in long-term debt of approximately $117 million attributable to opportunistic open market repurchases and biannual amortization of our secured bonds, partially offset by the refinancing of 2023 priority guaranteed notes.

During the first quarter, we had adjusted contract drilling revenues of $807 million, in line with our guidance. Operating and maintenance expense for the quarter was $540 million. This is below our guidance due to the timing of shipyard projects and in-service maintenance and the elimination or postponement of certain projects due to COVID-19.

General and administrative expense was $43 million for the quarter, which is slightly below our guidance due primarily lower legal, professional and advisory fees. As part of our long-term objective to optimize our balance sheet, we repurchased approximately $76 million of near-dated debt in the open market during the quarter at a cost of $55 million. This will also save us approximately $11 million in interest through maturity.

We ended the first quarter with total liquidity of approximately $3 billion, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $1.5 billion and approximately $200 million of restricted cash dedicated for rig service and $1.3 billion from our undrawn revolving credit facility. Consistent with last year and due to the timing of interest and tax payments and the unwinding of some accruals, we did not generate operating cash flow during the first quarter. But consistent with 2019, we fully expect to generate significant positive operating cash flow in the second quarter and full year 2020 as revenue recognition and generation and customer collections remained strong.

Let me now provide an update on our 2020 financial expectations. For the second quarter of 2020, we expect our adjusted contract drilling revenues to be approximately $785 million. The sequential decline reflects low activity as a result of the reduced duration of the Discoverer India’s contract coupled with the delay in transport of [Indecipherable] drilling program from the 712 to either the Paul B. Loyd or Transocean Leader. This work is scheduled to resume in the second half of the year.

For the full year 2020, we now anticipate adjusted contract revenue of approximately $3 billion. The change from our previous forecast is due to contracts being deferred — contract adjustments recently negotiated with our customers. We expect second quarter O&M expense to be approximately $545 million. The slight increase quarter-over-quarter relates to the additional expenses incurred as a result of maintaining uninterrupted operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. These include, but are not limited to, overtime costs, charter flights and contract boats or crew changes, hotel cost for extended quarantine prior to and after crew rotations and certain logistical expenses.

Furthermore, we anticipate full year O&M expense of approximately $2 billion. Versus our prior guidance, this is approximately $100 million of net savings as a result of operating — activity-related operating expenses throughout the remainder of 2020, offset by approximately $45 million of anticipated costs associated with our responses to COVID-19. We expect G&A expense for the second quarter to be approximately $44 million. Additionally, our forecasted G&A expense for the year is now approximately $175 million, a $10 million decrease from our prior guidance.

Net interest expense for the second quarter is expected to be approximately $147 million. This forecast includes capitalized interest of approximately $12 million and interest income of $3 million. We anticipate full year net interest expense to be approximately $590 million, with $49 million of capitalized interest, $30 million of interest income. Capital expenditures, including capitalized interest for the second quarter are anticipated to be approximately $55 million. This includes approximately $32 million for our newbuild drillships under construction and $23 million of maintenance capex. For the full year, we expect capex to be approximately $840 million, which includes approximately approximately $840 million, which includes approximately $740 million for our two newbuild drillships and $100 million for maintenance. Our cash taxes for the second quarter are expected to be approximately $12 million and approximately $50 million for 2020. Turning now to our predicted liquidity at December 31, 2021. Including our undrawn revolving credit facility and the potential securitization of the Deepwater Titan, our end of year 2021 liquidity is estimated to be between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion. This liquidity forecast includes an estimated 2020 capex of $840 million, discussed previously and a reduced 321 capex expectation of $815 million. 2021 capex includes $750 million relative to our newbuilds and $65 million for maintenance capex. Please note that our capex projects excludes any speculative rig reactivations or upgrades. In conclusion, while safety and operational integrity are our fine areas of focus, we are acutely aware of the rapidly changing offshore drilling environment. With that in mind, as we complete eight contracts, we will rapidly resize operations including overhead and G&A to reflect reduced operating fleet size. I will now turn the call back over to Brad.

Bradley Alexander — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, Mark. Valarie, we’re now ready to take questions. And as a reminder to the participants, please limit yourself to one initial question and one follow-up question.

Questions and Answers:

