Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: TCOM) Q4 2021 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Michelle Qi — Investor Relations Director

James Jianzhang Liang — Co-founder, Executive Chairman of the Board

Presentation:

Operator

Welcome to the Trip.com Group 2021 Q4 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There’ll be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Michelle Qi, IR Director. Please go ahead.

Michelle Qi — Investor Relations Director

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Trip.com Group’s Fourth quarter and full year of 2021 Earning conference call. Joining me today on the call are Mr. James Liang, Executive Chairman of the Board. Ms. Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer.

Cindy Xiaofan Wang, Chief Financial Officer. During this call we will discuss our future outlook and performance which are forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provision of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties as such, our results may be materially different from the views expressed today of risks and uncertainties are outlined in Trip.com Group’s public filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.

Trip.com Group does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law. James Jane and Cindy will share in our strategy and business updates operating highlights and financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2021 as well as outlook for the first quarter of 2022. After the prepared remarks, we will have a Q&A session.

With that I will turn the call over to James. James, please

James Jianzhang Liang — Co-founder, Executive Chairman of the Board

Thank you, Michelle. Thank you everyone for joining us on the call today. Looking back, 2021 was a year full of change challenges and opportunities. The resurgence of cases the emergence of new virus variance and intermittent lockdowns so the bumpy past global travel industries recovery. It also pave the way for sustainable development. Despite twists and turns of the pandemic. We have taken the opportunity to further diversify our products.

It is our service quality and upgrade our technology in the China domestic markets, we continue to maintain our competitive edge in the long distance travel market while also building new strength see short-haul travel. Our strong performance reflected how much that our core competencies. Have been further bolstered and that with, we are able to unleash your growth potential as long haul travel recovers. Meanwhile, we are encouraged to see that both user stickiness and user engagement, our content channel further improved in Q4. The number of daily active users of content channel has more than doubled year-over-year. Increase the user in taxes and insights the flywheel effect, which will continue to drive up our content conversion rates.

In February the conversion rate has doubled when compared to the same period 2021 with our quality user base and extensive marketing resource the content platform will provide long lasting value. While our business partners while the development remains uncertain. Many countries already started to roll back travel restrictions our overseas brands continue to make progress on the path to recovery and had been further improvements in recent months.

In the first two months of 2022 reservations now overseas brands increased by over 200% year-over-year and the booking in Europe has achieved faster growth in Asia markets. We are continuing to see many countries announced plans to relax travel policies to exploit such opportunity we have further enhanced our product compare this especially for staycation and we can us through effective localize the campaign that are kept our brand. Top of the mind. We continue to take share Asia markets

Finally, I would like to share our progress in ESG Development we made sustained efforts in promote rural revitalization initiative with Trip.com Group country retreats already opened by the end of 2021 second, we strive to build an inclusive workplace the Group has launched a hybrid working model starting March giving qualified employees an option to work remotely are certain days in a week. We believe the promotion of the kinds of working is a multi-line for the company. Employees and society. It helps us improve the employee satisfaction, without compromising efficiency. They also helps the Environmental Protection contribution to families supports female career development and creates positive impact on society and the economy. We also newly established our ESG committee to oversee and integrate sustainability practices into a daily business operation. The relative recovery will not always be easy. We are prepared to embrace another challenging and exciting year. Over the past two years although the world have taken some detours on its path to recovery the up and downs eventually led us to building stronger resilience. By our local focus global vision strategy we look forward to helping people from every corner of the world to take down their perfect trips very soon.

With that I will turn the call over to Jane for operational highlights.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.