TSLA Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Tesla Q4 financial results

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenues rose 46% year-over-year to $10.7 billion, driven mainly by growth in vehicle deliveries. The top line beat market estimates of $10.3 billion.

GAAP net income more than doubled to $270 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted net income amounted to $903 million, or $0.80 per share, but came short of analysts’ expectations of $1.01 per share.

Total deliveries rose 61% year-over-year to 180,667 vehicles.