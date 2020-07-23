Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Twitter’s Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Cherryl Valenzuela, Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Cheryl Valenzuela — Director, Investor Relations

Hi, everyone, and thanks for joining our Q2 earnings conference call. We have Jack and Ned with us today. We published a Shareholder Letter on our Investor Relations website and with the SEC about an hour ago and hope everyone had a chance to read it.

Because the letter has a lot of details, we’ll keep our opening remarks brief and then dive right into your questions. We also take questions asked on Twitter. So please tweet us at @TwitterIR using the hashtag TWTR.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements including about our business outlook and strategies. These comments are based on our predictions and expectations as of today. Our actual results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors in our most recent 10-Q and upcoming 10-Q to be filed with the SEC.

Also, during this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. We have reconciled those to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in our Shareholder Letter. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for our GAAP results. And finally, this call in its entirety is being webcast from our Investor Relations website, and an audio replay will be available on Twitter and on our website in a few hours.

And with that, I’d like to turn it over to Jack.

Jack Dorsey — Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. A few comments from me and Ned before we take your questions. Last week was a really tough week for all of us at Twitter and we feel terrible about the Security Incident that negatively affected the people we serve and their trust in us. Security doesn’t have an endpoint, it’s a constant iteration to stay steps ahead of adversaries.

We fell behind, both in our protections against social engineering of our employees and restrictions on our internal tools. And for that, I apologize on behalf of our [Technical Issues] quickly to lock down [Indecipherable] and sought to be transparent and frequent in our updates to the public. We will continue to go above and beyond here as we continue to secure our systems and work with external firms and law enforcement.

I’ll now turn to our results from the quarter. We saw tremendous growth in audience and engagement growing mDAU to 186 million, a 34% year-over-year increase, our highest reported growth rate. People continue to come to Twitter to learn about and participate in conversations focused on systemic racism Black Race [Phonetic] [0:03:19] matter, COVID-19, and the reopening and re-closing of economies all around the world.

At the same time, we grew the number of topics people can follow to more than 4,000, including public health information, sports, music, and local news, enabling you to follow cities like St. Louis and New Orleans. And now, over 50 million people follow topics, which we continue to believe is the best way to experience the power of Twitter with very little effort required.

Total revenue was $683 million in Q2, down 19% year-over-year. While we continue to see headwinds from lower global advertising demand due to COVID and civil unrest, we made strong progress on our top revenue product priorities and we saw improvement in advertiser demand over the course of the quarter.

And we passed a major milestone, as we completed our ad server rebuild to support faster product development, increase our stability, and help scale our advertising business. We also made progress on our direct response roadmap by improving measurement, prediction, and our ad formats portfolio.

We acquired CrossInstall, a team of 60 people to help accelerate our direct response initiatives. And as you all saw from our job postings, and will see from future experiments, we’re in the early stages of exploring other potential revenue opportunities to complement our advertising business.

Lastly, I want to thank our teams for their incredible dedication and effort during this time, as well as praying [Phonetic] for all of us. We continue to see the strength of our service, the incredible potential of our business, and the importance of our purpose to serve the public conversation.

We aim to build [Indecipherable] the public conversation layer of the internet and are reminded daily why it’s so critical to get it right and accessible to all. Ned?

Ned Segal — Chief Financial Officer

Great. Thanks, Jack. Before we get into Q&A, I want to highlight a few things. Last quarter, we noted that in Q1, widespread economic disruption and a significant decrease in global ad spend, as a result of the pandemic, led to a 27% decline into March — in the last three weeks of March. We saw a gradual, moderate recovery relative to March levels throughout most of Q2 with the exception of late May to Mid-June when many brand slowed or paused spend in reaction to U.S. civil unrest. There was a lot happening in June.

But if you look at the last three weeks of the quarter, we were down 15%, a significant improvement from the [Indecipherable] in the last three weeks of March and demand gradually improved once brands returned after the protests subsided.

Stepping back, there are real bright spots. Certain markets in Asia were actually up year-over-year in Q2. We saw substantive signs of improvement around the globe and we’re even better positioned to deliver for advertisers, when the live events and [Indecipherable] advertisers to Twitter return. I know if I’m still awake tonight, I’ll be watching the opening night, Giants – Dodgers game and following along on Twitter. [Technical Issue] ways to join in on the conversation and connect with their customers, despite the pandemic.

For example, PlayStation leverage an 89% increase in video game conversation on Twitter to build interest and awareness for the PS5. Their successful takeover campaign with a brand that emoji have promoted turned [Phonetic] Spotlight and our first view resulted in PlayStation being the [Technical Issue] top global trend with over 1 million mentions over two days and a 4 times higher engagement rate than the benchmark.

We continue to amplify conversations around live events. In Q2 we held virtual watch parties for the Last Dance. The Global Citizen to live-stream of the TogetherAtHome concert for the WHO and numerous movie and product launches as people and partners pivoted to seek virtual connections when physical connections were not possible. These have been valuable for our audience, as well as content and advertising partners.

Let me also cover a couple of modeling things where you may have questions. You may have also noted a large non-cash [Indecipherable] deferred tax asset, this reverses a gain that we took last year. It’s related to our ability to use [Phonetic] assets in the near future.

We’re confident that when the current operating [Indecipherable] able to use these deferred tax assets. [Indecipherable] expenses grew 5% to $807 million. This was lower than we expected. I want to be clear that this is not the go forward expense growth rate you should expect as we’re adapting to this [Indecipherable] more people and invest more to improve our revenue products and grow our audience. We expect expenses in Q3 [Indecipherable] but the environment remains uncertain.

With that, we’re ready to take your questions, operator?

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Mark Mahaney from RBC. Your line is open.

Mark Mahaney — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Thanks, two questions please. Jack, could you talk about whether you feel like — whether you feel like you’re investing enough? I know you don’t throw money at problems, but given the security and the hack issues last quarter, just talk about whether the spend you have, the 5% to 10% next quarter is enough to handle what’s obviously very important about the level of engagement you’re seeing that user growth was really impressive, it’s hard for us maybe externally to track what’s happening to engagement, the impression growth [Technical Issues] was very limited, but that’s probably an ads issues. So just talk, how can we tell that engagement is really growing as well as user growth? Thanks a lot.

Jack Dorsey — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Mark. [Phonetic] Why don’t I start with just how I think and what that means for us. You’ve invest in constant refinements specifically around relevance. We’ve talked for some time about the relevant and the timeline and notifications. We’re bringing more and more of that relevance to search, to explore, and most importantly for the future topics.

So as I mentioned in the opening remarks. There is a really powerful experience around following topics on Twitter and we notably saw over 50 million accounts now follow topics. We have over 4,000 topics to follow, including local topics and this includes local news #1 and this includes local news, and that just opens an entirely new view of what Twitter has to offer. It’s a complement why people come to Twitter in the first place, especially during these times to find out around COVID or Black Lives Matter and civil unrest happening around the world. So our goal here in terms of engagement is, people may come in for one reason, we want to show them everything else Twitter has to offer and we’re seeing that in the numbers as well, and I think topics will continue to play a massive role. But the investment of relevance at its core is critical and that’s not just for our consumer product, but also for our advertising stack as well and specifically around how we think about MAP going forward. I’ll let Ned talk about how we think about the investment.

Ned Segal — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Jack. Mark, a couple of things to just add there on investment and how we want to move forward. We mentioned in the Letter and in my opening remarks that we’d like to grow expenses faster than we did in Q2. So that 5% reflects both decisions that we’ve made to be thoughtful about where we invest, but also a more constrained hiring environment where we’re still adjusting to hiring and on-boarding people in this environment and where some of the events and things where we’d like to be spending money aren’t necessarily happening.

So, as the economy opens up, but also to the extent it doesn’t, we are getting better at hiring and on boarding people in this environment. So we do want to be investing further, and we’re confident that when Twitter does have a more profitable business, it’s on higher revenue, because we’ve invested to continue to grow our audience and to continue to improve our revenue products and not because we’ve cut our way to a more profitable business.

In terms of engagement. I’d just add, I think you’re talking about the ad engagements, which were up 3% year-over-year. And remember that ad engagement number is a combination of a bunch of different types of ad formats where the threshold to be called in [Phonetic] engagement might be different. For some, it’s a click; for others, it’s a view.

And in an environment like the one we’re in today, this is a powerful reminder that direct response tends to perform better than brand and direct response ads typically have a higher threshold to be an engagement and so we may show as many of them as you had in the past, as many ads as you had in the past, but you may have a lower ad engagement number, because there are fewer brand ads and there are more MAP ads or website click ads in their place.

That’s why you saw better performance from us in some of the Asian markets where MAP tends to do better. It’s why we had really successful campaigns like Dragon Blood for Rakuten in Japan and other things that involve MAP or app install ads.

Mark Mahaney — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Thank you.

Cheryl Valenzuela — Director, Investor Relations

Thanks, Mark. Next question please.

Operator

And your next question will come from Colin Sebastian from Baird. Your line is open.

Colin Sebastian — Robert W. Baird & Co. — Analyst

Great. Good morning. Sounds like busy quarter in terms of the MAP pilots and maybe direct response overall. If you could perhaps put a finer point on when we could expect the new app to launch broadly in the platform. If the delayed investment impacts that timing at all? And maybe, more holistically, how you’re thinking about the opportunity within direct [Indecipherable] response beyond the mobile app promotions. Thank you.

Jack Dorsey — Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Thanks, Colin. So the — as I said in my opening remarks, the milestone that we passed over was pretty critical for us. We’re really happy to put that work behind us. As we’ve been talking about, rebuilding that ad server allows us specifically to experiment a lot more and thus increase our development velocity [Phonetic] because we can launch new products, get feedback from advertisers, evolve them very quickly, refine them, and then get them to market.

And then independent [Phonetic] upon that including our experiments with direct response [Technical Issues] we have finished our first [Technical Issues] and we’re about to embark on our second and we work very closely with our advertising customers to make sure that we are taking their feedback that we’re building something that is durable and excellent in the market and constantly iterating and evolving.

A lot of — a lot of this is really just a function of being able to move fast [Technical Issues] based on feedback and the performance we’re seeing and the market response and the roadmap. We’ve been focused [Phonetic] on improving prediction and we’re updating formats for advertisers prediction. We ran a series of experiments with App Card improvements to [Technical Issues] early, but we’re seeing some great results there, improving our prediction model is already improving click installs for MAP advertisers and also updating our formats. We launched our Video Carousel Card in beta, which has two to six swipeable images and videos and we like the [Technical Issues] and greater than 30% installs impressions versus a single image control.

And [Technical Issues] more importantly, our acquisition of CrossInstall, 60 people who have been focused on direct response and MAP for some time, so we hope to really accelerate our work and the quality of our work through that. No change in timing [Speech Overlap], we’re learning from the pilot.

Ned Segal — Chief Financial Officer

That’s all I was going to add Colin, both no change in timing but also remember the math work because of all the things that Jack described that we’ve accomplished this quarter are — those are great examples of the iterations involved in coming out with a new MAP product. So it’s not just what we intend for people to see at the end of the year around the experience that an advertiser goes through to launch a campaign and the improved formats, but also all this work underneath the hood around getting better measurement to the advertisers, which is already well underway.

Colin Sebastian — Robert W. Baird & Co. — Analyst

Great. That’s helpful. Thank you.

Cheryl Valenzuela — Director, Investor Relations

Thanks, Colin. Next question please.

Operator

Yes, and your next question will come from Ross Sandler of Barclays. Your line is open.

Ross Sandler — Barclays — Analyst

Hey, Jack. Thanks for the color on new revenue products in the letter. So I guess if you can elaborate a little bit more on those types of ideas [Technical Issues] no shortage of ideas did turnaround over the years, outside of advertising. So is that subscriptions and how do you balance keeping Twitter free for all these new users that are coming in, while adding revenue products like subscriptions, any color there will be helpful.

And the Ned, just — with all these sports coming back in 3Q, any comment on what the demand pipeline looks like relative to that 15% decline end of June. Thanks.

Jack Dorsey — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Ross. So, first and foremost, we have a really high bar for when we would ask consumers to pay for aspects of Twitter. And this is a start and we’re in the very, very early phases of exploring. As you mentioned, there have been a number of ideas over the years. We have focused majority of our attention on increasing revenue durability, meaning that we have multiple lines of revenue to pull from. But most importantly, we want to make sure that any new line of revenue is complementary to our advertising business.

We do think there is a world where subscription is complementary. We think there is a world where commerce is complementary. You can imagine work around helping people manage paywalls as well that we believe is complementary. So that’s what we’re looking for. We have a — we have a small team who is exploring our options, obviously we’re hiring for those teams.

But, given the work that we’ve done now and finished on our ad server, given the progression of our roadmap on MAP and given the increased speed we’re moving at in terms of our development velocity, we’re now at a place where we can explore other ideas and you will likely see some tests this year.

And, as we build anything, we want to work with the people that we’re serving and make sure that we have a phenomenal experience before we — before we share it. But right now, our number one priority is making sure that our MAP roadmap is strong and moving fast and that brings us to a greater performance roadmap as well.

Ned Segal — Chief Financial Officer

Hey Ross, on your second question, let me spend a minute [Phonetic]. If you look at the trajectory over the course of Q2, you can imagine, April looked a lot like March as the [Technical Issues] and the live events and product launches and other things that really resonate on Twitter for people and advertisers were really put to a stop.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.